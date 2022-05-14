‘Today’ Fans Delighted By Jenna Bush Hager’s Poolside Photo

Jenna Bush Hager is no stranger to social media, updating her fans and followers on all aspects of her life. However, her husband is rarely seen on her Instagram feed, so fans were excited when Hager posted a series of photos in honor of his birthday.

Hager’s Sweet Birthday Post For Husband Henry

“Happiest to one of the best!” Hager captioned the carousel of pictures. “HH, you light up our lives—(even though you will never see because anti-social media) we [love] you!” Hager posted many photos of the couple by the pool and on vacation, along with some snaps of her husband and their children together.

The Couple’s Romantic History

Hager has been married to Henry Hager since 2008. The couple met during her father George W. Bush’s 2004 presidential campaign, where Henry was working as deputy operations manager.

“On election day, they were friends,” Adam Piper, a close friend of the couple, told People. “By the inauguration, they were an item.” They began dating a year after meeting and for Hager, it was love at first sight. She even shared that she was the one to propose to Henry, just months after they first began dating.

“He said no,” Hager laughed while sharing the story with co-host Hoda Kotb on the Today Show. “I might’ve had a Christmas cocktail—and we were dancing, and I said, ‘This is it, I know it, let’s just get married, what are we waiting for?’ He smiled, and he was like, ‘I’m crazy about you, but you’re young.’” Even though Henry didn’t say yes to Hager right away, the couple stayed together, and Henry ended up popping the question in 2007.

Henry’s Career

While Hager’s day job is pretty well known, few know what her husband does for a living. Henry currently serves as the Managing Director at Waterous Energy Fund, a private equity firm that invests in oil and gas businesses. Before that, Henry worked for Kohlberg Kravis Roberts for six years, where he focused on energy and infrastructure issues. The couple shares three children together: Mila, Poppy, and Henry.

Fan Reactions To Hager’s Post

Fans loved getting a rare glimpse of Henry on Hager’s Instagram account. “Love that hubby of yours!!!” one person wrote. Another commented, “You guys are the cutest! Happy birthday Henry!”

Others praised Hager’s husband for staying off of social media. “Anti social media is so much healthier I think! I admire that!” one person commented. Another joked, “I think all of the 40-something husbands are anti-social media! I’d say it’s the sign of a good man!” Today Show fans were happy to celebrate Henry’s birthday along with Hager, and loved getting to see more photos of the happy couple and their children.

