Jenelle Evans Unashamed Of Target Bikini In River Photos

Jenelle Evans is proud that she shops for her bikinis at Target. The former Teen Mom 2 star is fresh from stunning Instagram photos confirming she’s going for a healthy and balanced diet approach, with the snaps placing her solo, in a river and enjoying the country life.

Jenelle Evans Shows Off Healthy Lifestyle In Target Bikini

Evans, a mother of three and in the past heavily trolled over her shape, was confident and smiling in a gallery shared with her 2.8 million followers. Posing knee-deep in a river and backed by trees, the ex MTV star threw out hints of her famous tattoos as she rocked a white animal-print bikini – it was in the comments that Evans revealed where she’d shopped it.

Initially posing in semi-profile and then folding a leg while in shades for a figure shot, the star took to her caption, writing:

“Eating healthier lately! Cut out a lot of fast food, soda, and bread. I haven’t been trying, but I am losing weight without working out! Feeling great lately. Focusing more on my mental health and body has been more than amazing and very rewarding in my opinion.”

Swimming In Likes

Quick to leave a like was husband David Eason, with over 52,000 others sending the thumbs-up. Influencer Evans was actually told she doesn’t “need to cut anything out of your diet” by a fan gaining over 200 likes, although others were spotting the cute fit. In fact, one follower called Target before Evans made her reveal, writing: “If you got that suit from Target, I own it.”

The user probing Jenelle Evans wrote: “Love the bikini, where did you get it?” with a reply quickly coming in as the brunette wrote: “Target at the beginning of summer.” Swipe below for the gallery – scroll for more.

Addressing Her Weight

Evans has made headlines over the pandemic for confessing she’d packed on a few pounds – and happily. She’s also opened up on her past and slimmer shape, admitting that despite feeling she looked good, she wasn’t happy inside.

“Back in 2015 I started gaining weight and also I was being cheated on,” Evans told fans as she shared before-and-after photos on social media. “And this is when I was feeling totally insecure and feeling like I needed to do something about my body or I wouldn’t be loved,” she added, also confirming that she wasn’t “happy” at that time.