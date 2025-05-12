Jelly Roll’s Wife Models Revealing Dress at ACM Awards

Bunnie Xo stepped out in a gorgeously revealing dress to celebrate her husband, Jelly Roll, and his latest music achievements at the 2025 ACM Awards.

The music artist, whose real name is Alyssa, donned a see-through black dress while posing on the red carpet of the 60th annual event, which was held at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Jelly Roll’s wife, Bunnie Xo, attends the 2025 ACM Awards. Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images

Jelly Roll was nominated for three awards at this year’s event. They were Entertainer of the Year, Male Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year (for Beautifully Broken). Unfortunately, he didn’t get to take home any awards.

However, that didn’t stop the singer/songwriter from having an interesting night. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal he had some fun backstage with fellow country artist, ERNEST.

“Back here smoking a joint with Ernest in case y’all don’t see us on TV,” he wrote. “We about to perform real soooon.”

Jelly Roll also showed off his dance moves at the ACM Awards, declaring, “I’m having a blast – can y’all tell” in an X post.

Jelly Roll Says He and His Wife Are In the ‘Middle’ Of Their IVF Journey

While speaking at Access Hollywood at the ACM Awards, Jelly Roll opened up about he and his wife, Bunnie Xo, continuing their IVF journey.

“We’re right in the middle of the journey,” he explained. “For all of our friends out there who have been supporting and praying for us that know the journey we are on, y’all know how hard it is. Thanks for praying for us. We’re still trying.”

Jelly Roll has two children from previous relationships, Bailee Ann, 16, and Noah, 8.

Bunnie Xo recently opened up about her IVF experience. “I’m literally going through IVF treatments right now,” she said in a TikTok post. “The hormones, the shots, all that. I’m going through all of the emotions, the rollercoaster, the worry, just so I can have a little piece of my husband and me… to just add to the other two beautiful children that we have together.”

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have been married since 2016.