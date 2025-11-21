Jelly Roll Shaves His Beard, Daughter’s Hilarious Reaction Captured in Video

In a move that shook the world of facial hair, rapper-turned-country-star Jelly Roll has shaved his beard. Naturally, he documented the whole ordeal for social media, where his daughter’s priceless reaction to his newly baby-smooth face stole the show.

Videos by Suggest

In a YouTube post shared on Thursday, the 40-year-old announced plans to change his look.

“At this point, I’m sure some of y’all are exhausted about hearing about my weight loss, but a lot of things change when you start losing weight and you realize things,” the “Halfway to Hell” singer explained.

“One of the things I realized is I don’t know what I look like. I’ve had a beard to try to cover up my double chin, which I still am clearly going to have a double chin,” he admitted.

Jelly, aka Jason Bradley DeFord, reminisced about the last time he had a smooth shave, nervously wondering if his new look would be a fresh start—or just a close shave with regret.

“The last time my face was shaved, I was fresh out of jail. I got a feeling I’m going to look like a Ninja Turtle, but I’m going to shave my f—ing face and go surprise my family,” the “Save Me” artist recalled.

After confessing that only his wife, Bunnie Xo, knew about his bold decision to shave, he quipped, “My daughter’s going to see me without a beard for the first time ever.”

Jelly Roll’s Daughter Struggles Through Laughter After He Shaves: ‘I’m Going to Cry’

After Bunnie caught Jelly Roll shaving off his beard on camera, he strolled into the kitchen to greet his 17-year-old daughter, Bailee Ann, whom he shares with a previous partner. Bailee’s reaction was a mix of shock and uncontrollable laughter at the unexpected twist written all over her dad’s newly cherubic face.

“Stay over there,” she cried. Meanwhile, as Jelly laughed in the background of the video, his TMNT prediction came true…

Jelly Roll’s daughter reacts to his freshly shaved face. (Images via YouTube / Jelly Roll)

“Oh my God, I’m going to cry. I don’t like this,” Bailee blurted through guffaws. “You look like a turtle. I don’t like this. Oh my God. I don’t know if I’m laughing or if this is … “

A Freshly Shaved Jelly Roll Reflects on His Grammy Nominations

Later, a baby-faced Jelly Roll resumed the vlog from his Tennessee farm.

“Oh, what’s up, y’all? By now, you have probably figured out that I look like a Ninja Turtle,” he quipped. “Um, yeah, this was crazy. You know, one of the reasons I even started growing a beard was cause I was so obese. It was just easier to cover up what was happening here, you know,” he added.

A fresh-faced Jelly Roll on his Tennessee farm. (Image via YouTube / Jelly Roll)

Jelly concluded by thanking everyone for his three Grammy nominations this year. The artist is nominated for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song for “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” Best Contemporary Country Album for Beautifully Broken, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Amen” with Shaboozey.

“But then I just see standing there is this album called Beautifully Broken. And man, if that doesn’t represent what’s happening in the world right now, I think more than ever is that I think we can find beauty in what’s happening. And uh, win lose or draw, holy f— dude. We won. That’s how I feel. I’ve already won. We we celebrated like we won the Grammys when we got nominated for them. That’s kind of always our philosophy,” the “Need a Favor” singer said of the noms in the post.