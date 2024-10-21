Jelly Roll Says He’s Quitting X, Calls It ‘Most Toxic’ Social Media App

Stating what many people are thinking, Jelly Roll announced he is officially quitting X (formerly Twitter) while referring to it as the “most toxic” social media app.

On Sunday, Oct. 20, the singer and songwriter declared his thoughts about X in a post on the social media platform. This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol,” he wrote. This place is different man, I always heard it was the Wild West on here but man it’s insane. It’s a safe place for everyone to say mean shit to each other with no consequences. I’m out lol.”

However, despite announcing his departure, Jelly Roll has yet to deactivate his X account officially.

This isn’t the first time that the country muisc star decided to take a break from social media. Earlier this year, his wife, Bunnie Xo, opened up about how he was constantly being cyberbullied for his weight.

“My husband got off the internet because he is so tired of being bullied about his f–king weight,” she stated on her Dumb Blonde podcast. “And, like, that makes me want to cry because he is the sweetest angel baby. My husband doesn’t show it to you guys, but I’m gonna have a very vulnerable moment here — it hurts him. The internet can say whatever the f–k they want about you, and they say, ‘Well, you’re a celebrity, you’re supposed to be able to handle it.’ No the f–k we’re not.”

She continued to discuss her husband’s social media woes by pointing out the consequences of cyberbullying. “Do you know how many people kill themselves from being bullied a year?” she asked. “Like, enough is enough. Don’t bully people because you never know where they are mentally.”

Jelly Roll Threatened to Put the Music Industry on Blast Before Leaving X For Good

Just before his X departure, Jelly Roll seemingly put the music industry on notice.

“Learned a lot about how slimy the music business is this week,” he stated on X. “Don’t worry yall know I’m going to expose it soon. This whole thing is smoke and mirrors y’all. All that sh-t Russ be talking about is REAL!”

Jelly Roll continued by declaring, “Man yall made a mountain out of a molehill with this one. All these weirdly over-dramatic comments about selling souls and satanic weird shit is just weird. lol. I’ll be talking about all this on my wife’s podcast soon.”

The singer made a similar declaration while appearing on Andrew Schulz’s Flagrant podcast. “I learned that the whole industry is ran by… it’s a couple people,” he explained. “You know that guy at Spotify, that guy at Apple, you know this person at Rhythm Radio and this person at Urban Radio… between four people you can run the whole sh—.”