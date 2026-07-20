Jelly Roll Gets Candid About His Food Addiction

Jelly Roll recently admitted that he struggled with food addiction throughout the years.

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In a YouTube video posted earlier this month, the “Save Me” hitmaker spoke about his relationship with food. He admitted he recently had issues with stress eating, noting the “addict” in him took over after he had a serving of his favorite treat – a dairy-free skillet cookie.

“I’m like a drug addict,” he explained. “You can’t eat that, because if I eat one, I eat two. I eat four.”

The singer-songwriter then said that after his one single-cookie indulgence, he grabbed dessert from a taco truck. He then looked for a candy during a stop the same night.

“That fast, now I’ve consumed 2,000 extra calories today that I didn’t even see coming,” he recalled.

Jelly Roll admitted that his food struggles are not just limited to junk food. “If you put a big bowl of strawberries in front of me and leave me alone, I will eat the entire bowl of strawberries.”

He has learned how to portion out his servings or avoid the food. “How you do anything is how you do everything.”

Jelly Roll Previously Spoke About How He ‘Lost His Way’ During His Weightloss Journey

In a video posted on his YouTube account this past April, Jelly Roll admitted that he hit a roadblock in his weightloss journey and had gained back some weight.

The musician previously lost more than 200 pounds.

“I was like, you know what, man? I’ve been working hard for the last three years losing this weight. I’m going to enjoy the holidays,” he recalled. “And I had a big Thanksgiving meal, and I ate a big birthday meal, and I ate a big Christmas meal, and kind of got off the rails.”

Things took a turn during the holiday season when he broke his collarbone.

“I broke my collarbone about a week before Christmas, a few days before Christmas,” he explained. “And that set me down where I had to quit running, quit walking, quit exercising for, you know, some extended period of time.”

Jelly Roll further noted, “I said all that to say that I have to some degree lost my way.”