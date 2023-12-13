Jeffrey Foskett, Longtime Beach Boys Member, Dead at 67

Jeffrey Foskett, longtime member of iconic band, The Beach Boys, has died following a anaplastic thyroid cancer battle. He was 67.

Described as the Beach Boys’ “vice principal,” Foskett performed in touring bands led by Brian Wilson and Mike Love. Following the Jeffrey Foskett’s death, Brian Wilson took to Instagram to pay tribute to his longtime friend and colleague.

“I’m so heartbroken that my dear friend Jeff Foskett has passed,” Wilson wrote alongside an image of himself and Foskett. “Jeff was always there for me when we toured and we couldn’t have done it without him. Jeff was one of the most talented guys I ever knew.”

“He was a great musical leader and guitarist and he could sing like an angel,” the singer-songwriter continued. “I first met Jeff in 1976 when he knocked on my door in Bel Air and I invited him in, and we were friends ever since. I don’t know what else to say. Love and Mercy to Jeff’s family and friends, we will remember him forever.”

In Jeffrey Foskett’s final social media post, the musician celebrated the extra years he enjoyed thanks to the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

“These people have given me what no one else on earth could have… LIFE…. Some of the past four years has been trying (I guess that’s why it’s called a clinical trial). It tries your body, mind and spirit but it has left me THRIVING and most importantly able to meet my grandson Domenic,” Foskett wrote.

Mike Love Pays Tribute to Beach Boys Member Jeffrey Foskett

Following the news of Jeffrey Foskett’s death, Mike Love, co-founder of the Beach Boys, took to Twitter to say goodbye.

“We are all part of a great big family, The Beach Boys one,” he wrote. “We have all played our part over these many decades. One who played an enormous part for so many decades has sadly gone on to another place. Jeff was and remains so very special and loved by so many. God called one of his great ones home.”

“Jeff’s sense of humor, talent, charm and genuine heart of gold did not go unnoticed by anyone who crossed his path. He was called ‘The Voice’ for good reason, he could harmonize with the best, and he did! Listen to tonight’s stillness, as I am certain there is a very big heavenly party with ‘The Voice’ singing lead.”

“Jacquelyne and I will miss him immensely, remaining grateful for his love, friendship, kinsman ship and all he means to our lives. The grief comes in waves as a reminder of the precious love we have for each other. We will ride these waves of grief as each wave brings us closer to an amazing memory of the past. We will forever love our FosQ. RIP BROTHER JEFF.”