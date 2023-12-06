Jeffrey Dahmer’s Father Dead At 87

Serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer’s father, Lionel Dahmer, has passed away at the age of 87 while under hospice care in Ohio, leaving behind a complex legacy entangled with the notoriety of his son’s crimes.

According to The Post, the news of Lionel Dahmer’s passing was confirmed by the local health department in Medina County, Ohio, although the exact date of his demise remains undisclosed. His death marks a significant moment linked to the aftermath of the crimes committed by his son, Jeffrey Dahmer, famously dubbed the “Milwaukee Cannibal” for the brutal killings of 17 people.

Who Was The Notorious Serial Killer’s Father?

Lionel Dahmer, a chemical analyst by profession, was known for his unwavering support and steadfastness in the face of his son’s monstrous actions. Despite the horrors associated with Jeffrey’s crimes, Lionel remained resolute in his love and commitment to his son. In a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey in 1994, Lionel expressed a sentiment that echoed throughout his life: “I still love my son. I’ll always stick by him – I always have.”

These words reflected his enduring dedication to Jeffrey, even amidst the public outrage and shock at the heinous acts committed by his son.

His support for Jeffrey in the aftermath of the ghastly revelations brought Lionel into the spotlight, with his unwavering loyalty amidst such unimaginable circumstances captivating public attention. His steadfastness as a father, unshaken by the horrors committed by Jeffrey, stands as a testament to the complexities of family bonds and the enduring nature of parental love.