Why We Think Jeff Goldblum’s Third Wife Will Be His Last

Jeff Goldblum has been a major Hollywood player for more than three decades. He’s starred in some of the most beloved films and profitable blockbusters, including The Big Chill, The Fly, Jurassic Park, The Lost World, Independence Day, and Thor: Ragnarok. He’s also been married to three different women, including one big-time celebrity. His current wife, Emilie Livingston, seems to be the perfect match for the 69-year-old actor. Here’s the low down on Jeff Goldblum’s wife.

Goldblum Has Been Married Three Times

Goldblum is no stranger to saying, “I do.” In 1980, he married his first wife, actress Patricia Gaul. The couple stayed together for five years and even worked together in the western flick Silverado. Unfortunately, their relationship began to unravel around the same time and they divorced in 1985.

Goldblum’s next wife was actress Geena Davis, whom he met in 1985 while making the comedy Transylvania 6-5000. When they married in 1987, Davis was on the cusp of Hollywood stardom—the following year she starred in the hit movie Beetlejuice and won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Accidental Tourist. Davis and Goldblum also appeared together in two other films, The Fly in 1986 and Earth Girls Are Easy in 1988.

But their real-life collaboration came to an end after three years of marriage. In a 1991 interview with People, Davis expressed her disappointment about the divorce. “I’m sure we’re both pretty sad,” she said. “We certainly had high hopes, every good intention. It’s upsetting.”

It makes sense that Goldblum waited more than 20 years to take the plunge and tie the knot once again. His current marriage to Livingston has been his longest.

Jeff Goldblum And Emilie Livingston Have Been Married Since 2014

Despite the fact that he’s a huge Hollywood star, Goldblum met Livingston in a pretty conventional way—at the gym! “We were at Equinox on Sunset Boulevard,” he explained in a 2018 interview with Wired. “I saw her from across a crowded room and I marched up to her, entranced, and began some kind of conversation.”

While the pair hit it off instantly, it was not because of Goldblum’s notoriety. “Emilie didn’t know who I was,” Goldblum admitted in a 2019 interview with The Times. “And still has not seen most of my movies.”

Born in Canada in 1983, Livingston is 30 years Goldblum’s junior. Nevertheless, she seems to be the perfect match for the Thor: Ragnarok star. She’s had very interesting career as a dancer, aerialist, and former Olympic rhythmic gymnast. She also continues to perform and teach today, which is something Goldblum is always eager to boast about. “She’s expanded her technique to aerial things, like Cirque du Soleil,” he said in a 2016 interview with Parade. “She [performed] on the Oscars this last year.”

After popping the question in July of 2014, Goldblum and Livingston wed in a private ceremony at the Chateau Marmont in November of the same year.

Goldblum And Livingston Have Two Children Together

The couple’s first child, Charlie Ocean Goldblum, was born on July 4th, 2015. This was perfect timing for the Independence Day star, who was actually working on the disaster film’s sequel, Independence Day: Resurgence, at the time. At age 63, Goldblum became a dad for the first time—which was something he says he had never really been interested in before.

‘I never thought that I was going to do it,” the actor admitted in a 2019 interview. “I had never been particularly passionate [about fatherhood] or envisioned it for myself—I don’t have any nieces or nephews, had never seen a birth before. In the couple of lovely previous marriages I had, there was some fantasy talk about it, but never any serious business. And I always thought it was a good thing that I didn’t have any drama with kids and breaking up.”

Two years after Charlie was born, the duo welcomed their second child, River Joe Goldblum, into the world. In an announcement on Instagram a week after giving birth, Livingston wrote, “I can’t believe it’s been a week already! River Joe Goldblum was born 4/7/17 at 8:53am. Charlie Ocean is such a sweet and caring older brother. We couldn’t be happier!!! @jeffgoldblum is our rock and continues to be an exceptionally loving and passionate father! Love my boys!!!”

They Went To Couples Therapy Before Tying The Knot

It’s clear that Goldblum and Livingston take their relationship very seriously, which is why we think this marriage is destined to last. In a 2018 interview with People, Livingston revealed that the pair went to couple’s counseling before tying the knot, which is a real sign of their commitment and dedication to making the relationship work.

“At first I wondered if this feeling could be true because I hadn’t experienced such innocent, passionate, tender, honest love before so quickly,” Livingston told the magazine. “Some people like to play games and play hard to get but we were just honest and aware from day one and took our relationship day by day until I had to express my feelings of wanting a family with HIM and to share the rest of my life with his beautiful soul! That was a scary day, opening myself up completely, knowing he might not want kids or to marry again. And we just kept talking about it together and with our therapist until we decided that it was the right thing to do!”

Most recently, Goldblum posted a collage of his favorite photos from the past year. It’s incredibly clear that they have a wonderful and adventurous life together!