JD Vance Advises NFL Referees to Avoid Kansas City Chiefs Favoritism After Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Get Engaged

Following the news that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got engaged, Vice President JD Vance expressed his concerns about perceived favoritism among NFL referees, specifically regarding the Kansas City Chiefs.

Videos by Suggest

While speaking to USA Today, Vance had a strong message for the NFL – do not to “put a thumb on the scale” for the Chiefs during the 2025 season.

“As a football fan, as a Cincinnati Bengals fan, I hope the NFL does not put a thumb on the scale just because Travis Kelce is now getting married to maybe the most famous woman in the world,” he said.

He then noted, “I’m worried they’re going to have like a Super Bowl wedding thing this season. Can’t do it. The Kansas City Chiefs have to follow the same rules.”

JD Vance went on to say that politicians, like him, should stick to politics, but he congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on their engagement.

“I think by and large, people want politicians to focus on politics,” the Vice President said. “And they want celebrities to focus on whatever it is that made them famous, whether it’s singing or dancing or acting. But, you know, I’m a romantic.”

Vance further praised the couple. “When I see two people who are in love getting married, I just wish them the best,” he said. “And I congratulate them. And I hope they have a very long, healthy, and happy life together.”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce nearly broke the internet with their engagement last week. The couple first sparked romance rumors when Swift started attending Kelce’s games. She has attended almost two dozen games between the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

President Trump Also Congratulated Taylor Swift Despite His One-Sided Feud Against Her

The interview with Vice President JD Vance occurred just after President Donald Trump congratulated Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said about Swift and Kelce while speaking to reporters last week. “I think he’s a great player, a great guy. I think she’s a terrible person. So, I wish them a lot of luck.”

The world leader’s remarks raised some eyebrows due to his one-sided feud with Swift over the past year. He went public with his disdain towards the pop icon after she announced her support for his 2024 Presidential Election opponent, Kamala Harris.

He even went so far as to declare that he “hates” Swift.