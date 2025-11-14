jd-vance-to-discuss-possible-2028-presidential-run-with-donald-trump

Vice President JD Vance just shared he plans to have a “sit down” with the Commander-in-Chief about a run for the Oval Office in 2028.

In a Thursday chat with Fox News’ Sean Hannity, the 41-year-old author-turned-politician was asked point-blank if he’s eyeing a run in the 2028 presidential election to follow President Donald Trump.

Vance responded that he wouldn’t address the topic until after the 2026 midterm elections.

“I would say that I’ve thought about what that moment might look like after the midterm elections, sure, but I also, whenever I think about that, I try to put it out of my head and remind myself the American people elected me to do a job right now. And my job is to do it,” Vance explained to Hannity.

Vance added that he believes focusing on “what comes next” can make someone “worse at the job you have,” so he’s keeping his attention on his role as vice president.

“I really want us to win the midterms, because if the Democrats get in power, they’re going to try to screw up a lot of the great things the president of the United States has done over the past 10 months,” Vance added. “So we’re gonna win the midterms, we’re gonna do everything we can to win the midterms.”

Yet, Vance, ever the strategic player, couldn’t resist hinting that he’d be taking his presidential aspirations up with President Trump once the dust settled from the elections.

“After that, I’m going to sit down with the president of the United States and talk to him about it,” he revealed. “If we do a good job, the politics will take care of itself. If we do a terrible job, the politics will take care of itself in the other direction, so I’m just going to focus on the job that I have.”

James David Vance recently opened up about possibly speaking to Trump about a 2028 presidential run. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

However, this “sit-down” might prove a little challenging for the Hillbilly Elegy author.

When Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Trump in February if he could see Vance as the 2028 Republican nominee, the President’s response was a blunt “No.”

It seems Vance has his work cut out for him if he’s looking for an endorsement…