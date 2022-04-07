Does Jayson Tatum Have A Wife? The Truth About His Love Life

Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA’s best and brightest stars. At just 24 years old, he’s a three-time NBA All-Star and won the Gold Medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo as part of Team USA. But when it comes to his accomplishments off the court, the Boston Celtics forward-guard is pretty tight-lipped. Who’s Jayson Tatum’s girlfriend or wife? Does he even have one? Here’s our investigation into the basketball star’s love life.

Jayson Tatum Has A Child With Toriah Lachell

If you’re a Jayson Tatum fan you’ve probably seen his son Jayson Tatum Jr. (nicknamed Deuce), who’s become something of a staple at Celtics home games. The four-year-old frequently sits courtside to cheer on his dad and sometimes gets caught doing adorable things, such as falling asleep during his dad’s big dunks.

When Dad throws it down but it’s after bedtime 😂😴 pic.twitter.com/xoWKIrF0hr — Boston Celtics (@celtics) March 4, 2022

The fans love little Deuce, which is something that’s taken his proud pop by surprise. “I definitely did not expect it,” Tatum said of his son’s popularity in an interview with Boston.com. “It’s cool. He enjoys it. Every time he comes to a home game, people cheer when they see him and scream his name. When he comes to the games on the road and here at All-Star, he has his own personality.”

So who’s the mother of the adorable Deuce? Her name is Toriah Lachell and she’s a hairdresser and owner of the Curl Bar hair salon in Boston. According to reports, Lachell was Tatum’s high school sweetheart. When Lachelle announced that she was pregnant with Tatum’s child, she and Tatum were broken up and Tatum was dating someone else (oops!). Deuce was born on December 6, 2017, just two months into Tatum’s first season with the NBA.

While the birth of their son did not bring Lachell and Tatum back together, the former couple appears to have a healthy co-parenting relationship. And Tatum says he loves being a young dad. “Yeah, I think that’s the plus of having a kid at 19,” Tatum told Boston.com. “We’re growing up together. I think it’s cool that he’s going to be able to see me as my career goes and as he’s getting older to remember certain things and interact. Things like that. It’s definitely a plus.”

Jayson Tatum Dating Rumors

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tatum doesn’t talk much about his personal life and clearly prefers to keep his romantic relationships out of the spotlight. But he has been linked to a number of women over the years. Volleyball player Samie Amos was the woman Tatum was dating in 2017 when he learned that Lachell was pregnant. Reportedly, Amos and Tatum called it quits not long after Deuce was born.

In 2020, Tatum was rumored to be dating British R&B singer Ella Mai. When the pair appeared to split in 2021, he went on to date model Bella B. However, the Celtics star confused everyone in December of that year, when both Mai and Bella B showed up to one of his basketball games to cheer him on. Since then, no one really knows who he’s dating—it’s anyone’s guess!