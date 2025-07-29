Jay Leno Spoke About Political Comedy Alienating Late Night Talk Show Audiences Amid the ‘Late Show’ Cancellation

As late-night TV continues to reel over the shocking cancellation of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Jay Leno reveals another issue that may have led to the show’s demise.

Videos by Suggest

During a recent interview with David Trulio for The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation, the former Tonight Show host spoke about the risks of mixing politics with comedy.

“I like to think that people come to a comedy show to kind of get away from the things, the pressures of life, wherever it might be,” Leno explained. “And I love political humor, don’t get me wrong, but what happens [is] people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other.”

He then asked, “Why shoot for just half an audience? Why not try to get the whole [audience]?”

Leno further explained his stance by noting, “I mean, I like to bring people into the big picture. I don’t understand why you would alienate one particular group. Or just don’t do it at all.”

“I’m not saying you have to throw your support or whatever,” he pointed out. “But just just do what’s funny.”

Leno added, “I don’t think anybody wants to hear a lecture.”

CNN reports that Jay Leno’s interview appeared to be conducted just before CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The network cited financial reasons as the basis for its decision. However, days before the announcement, CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settled its lawsuit with President Trump. The company agreed to pay Trump $16 million through he settlement.

The show, which premiered in 1993, was initially hosted by David Letterman before Colbert took over in 2015.

Stephen Colbert Tells President Trump to Go ‘F—‘ Himself For Celebrating The ‘Late Show’s’ Cancellation

Jay Leno’s interview about late-night TV shows also surfaces just days after Stephen Colbert responded to President Trump’s celebration of The Late Show’s cancellation.

In a post on Truth Social, President Trump wrote, “I absolutely love that Colbert got fired. His talent was even less than his ratings. I hear Jimmy Kimmel is next. Has even less talent than Colbert! Greg Gutfeld is better than all of them combined, including the Moron on NBC who ruined the once great Tonight Show.”

Colbert spoke about Trump’s comments during an open monologue. “How dare you, sir?” the comedian mockingly declared. “Would an ‘untalented’ man be able to compose the following satirical witticism?”

Colbert then bluntly said, “Go f— yourself.”

Stephen Colbert also spoke about Trump’s speculation that Jimmy Kimmel may lose his late-night talk show as well. “No, absolutely not, Kimmel,” he said. “I am the martyr, OK? There’s only room for one on this cross, and I gotta tell you, the view is fantastic from here.”

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert is set to officially end in May 2026.









