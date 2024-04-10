jay-leno-granted-conservatorship-of-his-wife-amid-her-dementia-battle

Former late-night talk show host Jay Leno has reportedly been granted conservatorship of his wife of more than four decades, Mavis Leno, following her dementia diagnosis.

PEOPLE reports that during a Los Angeles County Superior Court hearing on Tuesday, April 9, Mavis’ attorney stated she was “in agreement” with the conservatorship. It was also noted that she is “receiving excellent care” with her husband by her side.

“I think she’s in the least restrictive environment,” the judge said. “I think she’s in very good care with Mr. Leno.”

While addressing Jay Leno, the judge praised him. “Everything you’re doing is right,” the judge said. “I totally understand this is a difficult period.”

Also during the hearing, Jay told the judge that he was in the process of estate planning and was looking at Marvis’ will. He said all assets are common property and will not be an issue under the conservatorship.

Jay Leno filed for conservatorship for his wife earlier this year. At the time, Mavis was diagnosed with “advanced dementia.” Through the conservatorship, he is planning to set up a living trust for his wife. This is to ensure she has “managed assets” to provide her with future care if he were to die.

Marvis’ counsel, Ronald Ostrin, filed a report stating she did not object but consented to the conservatorship. Ostrin formally recommended that Jay be approved as conservator. Marvis’ neurologist, Dr. Hart Cohen, supported the petition.

“[Jay] is such a nice man and treats [Mavis] like gold,” the neurologist said.

Mavis and Jay Leno have been married since 1980. They do not have any children.

Jay Leno Recently Said Mavis Is Fine Amid Dementia Battle

Just after he filed the conservatorship, Jay Leno spoke to Daily Mail about his wife’s condition.

“She’s fine,” he told the media outlet about Mavis. “Everybody’s good, we’re doing well.”

He also gave the media outlet a thumbs-up from one of his vintage car’s front seat.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Mavis’ condition rendered her “incapable of executing the estate plan.” The documents formally addressed that Mavis suffers from dementia, deeming the condition to be a “major neurocognitive disorder.

“Jay is fully capable of continuing his support for Marvis’ physical and financial needs as he has throughout their marriage,” the document reads.

The filing comes nearly a year after Jay broke multiple bones during a motorcycle accident. He was severely burned in a car fire months before the accident.