Jason Mraz Opens Up About Coming Out As Bisexual

“I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?'”

Singer Jason Mraz is opening up about his self-acceptance and sexuality journey.

In an interview with GLAAD, as reported by TooFab, the “I’m Yours” singer discussed healing previous relationships and working through feelings of “shame” and “guilt” surrounding his sexuality—all while reacting to being on the 2023 Out 100 list.

Mraz, 46, explained, “I had to play out a lot of other scenarios before I arrived here.”

The singer, a current contestant on season 32 of Dancing With The Stars, continued, “It’s both hard to do those and hard to unravel those, and what I’m basically describing is a divorce, you know? And that’s very hard. You carry a lot of shame [and] guilt.”

Mraz further added that “it’s nice” to be on the Out 100 list. “It’s as hot as the Billboard 100,” he joked.

Mraz On Discovering His Sexuality—His Poem To The LGBTQ Community

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Mraz opened up about his sexuality for the first time. The singer revealed that he had “experiences” with other men—even during his eight-year marriage with ex-wife Christina Carano.

“I’ve had experiences with men, even while I was dating the woman who became my wife. It was like, ‘Wow, does that mean I am gay?’ And my wife laid it out for me. She calls it ‘two spirit,’ which is what the Native Americans call someone who can love both man and woman. I really like that,” he said.

Mraz’s interview came one month after he shared a heartfelt “love letter” to the LGBTQ community in June 2018.

“We still have a long way to go,” he wrote. “But know / I am bi your side. / All ways.”