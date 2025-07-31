jason-momoa-just-shaved-off-his-beard-for-the-first-time-in-years

Millions of hearts shattered worldwide as Jason Momoa’s iconic beard met its untimely demise.

The Game of Thrones alum, famous for his iconic bushy beard, just took a clipper to his legendary look. Momoa shared a video of himself shaving it all off as he gears up to film the third Dune installment. Fans of the sci-fi saga know a bare-faced Momoa almost feels like spotting water on Arrakis—rare and a little unsettling.

Momoa himself isn’t exactly thrilled to be clean-shaven.

“Goddammit, I hate it!” Momoa admitted in the footage as he shaved off his beloved facial locks. “It has been about six years — maybe a little bit more — since I did Dune.”

“Only for you, Denis!” he added, referring to the franchise’s director, Denis Villeneuve.

Momoa took on the role of Duncan Idaho in 2021’s Dune, starring alongside an epic A-list cast including Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin. In true sci-fi fashion, he revealed back in March that he’s returning as Duncan in Dune 3 next year—even though his character didn’t survive the previous film.

A clearly heartbroken Jason Momoa tries to compose himself after shaving his beard. (Image via Instagram / Jason Momoa)

However, it’s not just because Momoa is a fan favorite that he’s coming back… It’s canon!

“If you didn’t read [Frank Herbert’s classic] books, it’s not my fault,” the Aquaman actor quipped on the Today show.

Fans Support Jason Momoa in the Wake of His Beard Shaving Journey

Of course, plenty of fans rushed to the comments of Momoa’s shaving post to beg him to “Put it back,” as one fan put it.

However, surprisingly, many fans were feeling Momoa’s new babyface.

“Dune 3 is coming! You look handsome either way, I am a huge fan of the beard, however!” one fan wrote. “Oh yes …fecking love the new look,’ a second fan added.

“Great, you look so handsome omg Jason why do you hide your beautiful face,” a third fan gushed.

In his post, Momoa also highlighted a new development at his company, Mananalu, which he founded in 2019 with a mission to “rid the world of single-use plastic bottles” and help protect the planet. This cause is especially close to Momoa’s heart, as a proud native of Hawaii deeply committed to environmental preservation.