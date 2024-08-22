Jason Kelce Talks ‘Heated’ Fight With Brother Travis: ‘I Punched Him in the Face’

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce have quickly become perhaps the most famous sibling ever. The two have faced off in the Super Bowl — both have won Super Bowl rings — and they have one of the hottest podcasts out in “New Heights.”

But as close as we have seen the siblings grow over the years, things weren’t always peaches and cream during their upbringing. Recently Jason recalled a fight he and Travis had when they were still in high school.

Kelce Bros Recall Fight During Childhood

“I was a junior in high school, Trav was a freshman and he had just gotten to be taller than me. He was always more athletic but I was ahead of him [in age],” Kelce said.

“He’s feeling himself, and I’m getting pissed off that he’s feeling himself

I can’t do anything to stop it, so of course I resort to fouling him—the only way I know how to stop it—and he says, ‘That’s bulls–t. That’s a foul.’ And I’m like, ‘I don’t see any refs out here. I don’t see anybody calling it.'”

Jason Gets Candid on Post-Retirement Weight Loss

Kelce announced his retirement back in March. Most athletes see retirement as a return to the real world. Having the freedom to spend time with family, vacation, and of course, eat whatever they want. However, Kelce has taken a different approach. In an interview with GQ the All-Pro center revealed he has shredded 20 pounds since retiring.

“Right now, I’m about 277. I’m almost 20 pounds down right now. It’s hard to imagine another nearly 20 pounds coming off, being honest with you. But my back already feels better,” he said. “My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children.”

Kelce also revealed that he looked forward to retirement, in hopes of losing more weight. Playing on the offensive line forced him to maintain a husky stature. And while he is definitely satisfied with the results, he isn’t trying to lose too much weight.

“As far as the weight is concerned, I weighed 295 for the majority of my NFL career, and I look forward to losing some of those pounds. I don’t want to get too small,” Kelce added.