Jason Kelce Rocks Hilarious Shirt Featuring U.S. Olympian Ilona Maher’s Face

The 2024 Olympic Games kicked off in Paris this past weekend. And that of course meant that all the biggest celebrities were in attendance.

The Olympic Games are a meeting of the literal best athletes in the world. And of course, the chosen competitors have a large following of fans – even other fellow athletes.

Jason’s Olympic fits just get better and better @ilona_maher pic.twitter.com/Qd6xHpZ402 — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 30, 2024

Jason Kelce ‘Stans’ Over Olympic Star

NFL star Jason Kelce would usually be getting prepared for the upcoming season during this time of year. However, Kelce retired during the offseason. So he has had plenty of downtime to do whatever he wants. Jason took the trip to Paris. And of course, he had to support the United States Women’s Rugby Team. Specifically their star player Ilona Maher.

Kelce showed his patriotism. Donning a collared shirt that featured American Flag print designs all over it. The shirt also had Maher’s sporadically plastered on the front and back of it.

Kelce complimented the fit with an appropriate Team USA trucker cap, a dark-colored undershirt, and dark-colored shorts.

Maher also had an opportunity to meet her number one superfan. Kelce stopped by the team’s locker room after their win over Brazil. And Maher seems to approve of the Super Bowl champ’s fandom.

“Women’s water polo has Flavor Flav as their superfan, and you are a girl dad,” she said in the TikTok video.

“Do you get anything from being our superfan? No. There’s no reward, no money, no benefits, I don’t think I can get you free stuff,”

Kelce Gets Candid on Brother’s Teammate

Jason didn’t mince words when it came to his brother’s teammate. Noting he was disappointed in Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker’s comments during his commencement speech at Benedictine College.

One of the several controversial statements Butker made was when he implored women to be “homemakers.” One fan tried to put Jason on blast by saying that Kylie was also a homemaker, insinuating that Jason was being a hypocrite. But the former Philadelphia Eagles center was quick to shut that theory down.

“I don’t think of Kylie as a homemaker, I think of her as my wife, I think of her as a mother,” Jason said.

“She has an occupation, as do I, and we keep our house the best we can. Our marriage is a partnership, we are equals who are figuring it out on the daily. The only expectation is that we love each other, support one another, and are committed to our family, that comes first.”