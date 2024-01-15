jason-kelce-hints-at-possibly-playing-his-final-nfl-game-this-evening

The Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a win-or-go-home playoff game on January 15.

The Eagles at one point this season were the top team in the league. But the slew of injuries they suffered during the second half of the season, has many believing their road will end in South Florida on Monday night. That also has Eagles’ pro-bowl center Jason Kelce pondering the thought of retirement.

“Whenever you’re older in your career, you never know when that’s gonna be,” the 36-year-old said in an interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Travis Kelce Pays Homage to His Brother

Kelce has spent his entire career in Philadelphia since being drafted in 2011. He has been selected to seven Pro Bowls and won a Super Bowl title with the Eagles in 2018. For what it’s worth, Kelce has had a career that most players can only dream of. And though he is not a household name like other star athletes, he has made his case for the Hall of Fame.

In November, the Eagles coordinated a video stating Jason’s case to be inducted once his career is over. The video brought Jason’s brother Travis to tears.

“There’s nothing better than what the Eagles posted about you,” [Travis] Kelce said. “The 30-minute highlight video of why Jason Kelce transcended the game of football and why you should undoubtedly be in the Hall of Fame. Dude, it was f––– unbelievable. I cried. And there isn’t even a moment when you should be crying. It was great, man.”

Taylor Swift Relationship Causing Rift?

Travis Kelce of course has made headlines this season because of his new relationship with country music superstar Taylor Swift. And while the relationship has gained traction over the last several months, not everyone is a fan. That includes Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce.

“Jason and Travis have talked about Taylor on their podcast multiple times, but the source is claiming that Jason and Kylie are jealous of the pop icon’s relationship with Travis and how much attention the two are receiving,” one source told Life & Style Magazine.

“Taylor understands that it can be exhausting, but she can’t help that everything she does becomes front-page news.”