Jason Kelce Admits He ‘Cried More’ At Brother Travis’ Wedding Than His Own

Nearly a month after Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift held their massive star-studded wedding, the NFL star’s brother Jason is opening up about the big day.

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During his appearance on SportsRadio 94WIP, Jason admitted that he “probably” cried more at his brother’s event than he did at his own.

“I mean, you know this guy. I’m a crier. I’ve been on this station multiple times on camera. I am a crier,” he explained.

Jason further joked, “I did cry. I probably cried more at this wedding than I cried at my own wedding, which probably is not acceptable. Kylie is probably not happy about that.”

The former NFL player also described Swift and Kelce’s ceremony as “incredible.” He noted that the officiant, Adam Sandler, was the perfect person to officiate.

“Obviously he’s hilarious, and he knows how to make it entertaining and funny,” Jason continued. “But there’s a sweetness to Adam and everything he does, all of his movies, that really resonated throughout.”

Regarding his favorite moment of the entire event, Jason said it was seeing the other wedding guests.

“My favorite moments were just like the different people that are at this wedding, right?” he shared. “In one moment, I’m seeing Brad Pitt pop out of a corner and talking to him. And then in the next moment, I’m seeing Mrs. Clark, who ran the attendance at Cleveland Heights High School.”

Jason noted, “I haven’t seen her in forever, and we’re reminiscing about me trying to call out sick one time and trying to play like I’m Ed Kelce. And she knew right away that I wasn’t Ed Kelce.”

Jason Previously Revealed He Drank an Interesting Amount of Beer at the Wedding

During a golf outing following the wedding, Jason revealed that he consumed more than 15 beers during his brother’s big day.

“It was a good time,” he told a fan at the American Century Championship, per The California Post.

When asked whether he drank more than 15 beers, Jason said he had “way over” that.

Taylor and Travis exchanged vows at Madison Square Garden on July 3. The couple was surrounded by an estimated 1,000. Among those in attendance were Karlie Kloss, Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco,

Jason served as Travis’ best man, while Taylor’s brother, Austin, was her man of honor.