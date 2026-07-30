‘Home Improvement’ Co-Stars Pose For Rare Photo

Home Improvement co-stars Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Patricia Richardson, and Taran Noah Smith recently reunited nearly 20 years after the TV sitcom ended.

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In her latest Instagram post, Richardson shared a pic featuring her with Thomas and Smith. “My other boys,” she wrote, with a red heart emoji. Smith was all smiles with long hair while Thomas rocked large-framed glasses and a smirk.

Richardson appeared in the middle with her gray hair.

Thomas and Smith portrayed two of Richardson and her TV husband Tim Allen’s sons, alongside Zachery Ty Bryan, on Home Improvement from 1991 to 1999. Thomas stepped away from the show during its eighth season in 1998 to attend college.

At the time of his exit, Thomas admitted to feeling burned out from his acting career. “I’d been going nonstop since I was 8 years old,” he explained. “I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break.”

He then noted, “To sit in a big library amongst books and students, that was pretty cool. It was a novel experience for me.”

During the show’s ninth and final season, Thomas stated he had made a “good decision” to step away.

“I made such a good decision,” he said while attending the 1999 Kids’ Choice Awards. “Had I stayed at the show and tried to do academically what I’m doing now, I would’ve, you know, put myself in an early grave.”

Allen Recently Revealed Why a ‘Home Improvement’ Revival Isn’t Happening Anytime Soon

Thomas, Smith, and Richardson’s reunion comes less than two months after Allen revealed why Home Improvement wasn’t getting a revival anytime soon.

During an interview with Us Weekly in June, Allen stated that most of the cast has seemingly moved on from both the show and the acting industry. He pointed out that Smith hasn’t acted in years while Thomas rarely appears on camera. Bryan is also struggling with his recent legal woes.

“They keep talking about how it could move forward, but they get stuck [because] there are some personality problems right now with the boys,” he said. “They’ve got their own issues. I always thought it would be cool if it was a story about them. That’s a little challenging right now, to put it mildly.”

Allen previously spoke about his Home Improvement revival ideas.

“It’s funny, one of the conversations we’ve had recently is how weird it would be if Home Improvement would be about the kids’ kids,” he said. “Like if all of them had children, and I’m a grandparent. Home Re-Improvement or something like that. It’s come up.”

However, Richardson quickly turned down the idea of a revival.

“It was so weird, I would hear he was coming out publicly and saying this stuff about everyone was on board to do a Home Improvement reunion,” she said about Allen. “But he never asked me, and he never asked Jonathan [Taylor Thomas].”

She then noted, “I called Jonathan one day and said, ‘Has he asked you about this? He went, ‘No.’ So why is he saying everyone is on board when he hasn’t talked to you or me?”

