Metal Legends Cancel Tour Over Frontman’s Spinal Issue

A legendary metal band announced on social media that they are pulling the plug on their 2026 tour due to their frontman’s spinal condition.

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Crowbar, the ’90s metal band fronted by Kirk Windstein, took to Instagram to confirm the cancellation of their European “Confess To Nothing Tour.”

Per Blabbermouth, the 12-date tour was set to begin on July 27 at the Rockstadt Extreme Fest in Romania and wrap up on Aug. 7 at the Alcatraz Metal Festival in Kortrijk, Belgium. The run also included stops in Hungary, Serbia, Germany, and the Czech Republic.

In a July 20 Instagram update, Windstein revealed that his worsening spinal condition was behind the sudden cancellation.

“ Hey, everybody. Kirk Windstein from Crowbar here, and I have an announcement to make,” the 61-year-old began in the video. “As everybody knows, or most fans know, I had to perform sitting down last year during the Crowbar/Eyehategod U.S. tour. And I have a bilateral synovial cyst on my spine that is beginning to flare up again, and it’s giving me a lot of problems.”

“To cut straight to the point, it’s acting up and has been for a couple of weeks now, so I begin physical therapy tomorrow morning,” the metal frontman added.

Metal Legend Opens Up About the Heartbreak of Canceling His First Tour in ’36 Years’

Windstein acknowledged that cancelling the tour was an incredibly difficult decision, as he has always honored his touring commitments. However, his current health condition has left him with no other choice.

“I have been touring for 36 years, and I’ve never canceled a tour,” the “Existence Is Punishment” singer explained. “But due to my physical health at this point, I’m unable to get on plane flights and ride in the van for two weeks and catch two flights home.”

Kirk Windstein of Crowbar performing at Inferno Metal Festival, Oslo, 2023. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

Windstein added that while he understood fans would be “disappointed,” he and the band planned to “do everything we can to make up for these shows” when they return to Europe with Crowbar next year, noting that the affected cities would be revisited rather than the tour being formally rescheduled.

“Thank y’all for understanding and all the best,” he concluded.

Metal Fans Rally Behind Crowbar Frontman Kirk Windstein

Of course, fans of the metal legends rallied behind Windstein in the comments section.

“Health comes first. 🙏 Hope the physical therapy goes well,” one metal lover wrote. “That sucks hard, but your health comes first. Get well soon, man!” a second fan added. “So sorry, Kirk. Feel better, my friend,” a third onlooker chimed in.

The following day, the band posted another update to reassure fans they would be back on the road as soon as possible.

The band confirmed that Windstein’s spinal cyst and physical therapy requirements forced the European tour cancellation, but assured fans that “the other tours will be done” and that he “will fulfill the rest of his obligations for the year.”

Here’s hoping Kirk’s spine gives him a break. The metal world needs Crowbar back on stage, loud and relentless as ever.