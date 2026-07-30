starz-cancels-high-profile-show

Gladiator enthusiasts are clutching their sandals after Starz axed a high-profile show after just one season.

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That’s right, Spartacus: House of Ashur has officially met its fate… and unlike its gladiator heroes, it won’t be getting a second chance in the arena. Starz has canceled the series after just one season, according to Deadline.

However, don’t put away your sword and body oil just yet. Lionsgate Television is reportedly shopping the show to other platforms, so the fight may not be over.

Despite the gladiatorial spectacle, House of Ashur couldn’t quite capture the lightning-in-a-bottle magic of the 2010 original. Its viewership fell short of expectations, and as it turns out, the show’s largely male and mainstream audience wasn’t exactly the demographic Starz had in mind for its arena.

According to Deadline, sword-and-sandal shows typically skew toward male and white audiences. Even so, like its predecessor, House of Ashur features a diverse cast with storylines that prominently spotlight women and underrepresented characters… including powerful Black gladiatrix Achillia, played by Tenika Davis, and several LGBTQIA+ characters.

Tenika Davis at the ‘Spartacus House Of Ashur’ International Premiere, London, December 2025. (Photo by Simon Ackerman/Getty Images)

Spartacus: House of Ashur premiered late last year (and concluded in February), spinning an alternate timeline where Ashur (Nick E. Tarabay) cheats death beyond the events of Spartacus: Vengeance. Joining Tarabay and Davis in the arena are Graham McTavish as Korris, Claudia Black as Cossutia, and Jamaica Vaughan as Hilara, among others.

Starz originally picked up the series back in 2023, but after parting ways with Lionsgate in May 2025, the Spartacus legacy now firmly rests in Lionsgate’s hands.

For fans of the franchise, hopefully this battle for survival is far from over.