Gypsy-Rose Blanchard Is Planning to Undergo ‘Controversial’ Beauty Procedure

Ready for her next adventure, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard says she is planning to undergo a “controversial” beauty procedure.

Videos by Suggest

In her latest Instagram post, Blanchard announced she was going to do the procedure, GlowTax. She described it as a “professional-grade chemical peel” and Botox.

Blanchard further explained that she has “some fine lines and wrinkles coming through” that she was looking to address. She also has hyperpigmentation and acne.

“I really typically don’t go in the sun a lot unless I go to like the beach or a vacation or something like that,” Blanchard continued. “So hopefully the skin peel will help with all that and clear that all up.”

She further noted that she was getting lip filler as well.

“I know it’s controversial,” she shared. “I don’t want anything crazy, so I’m not gonna go insane with the filler, but just a little fuller. Just very natural, very subtle.”

Blanchard Previously Underwent a Nose Job Months After Her Prison Release

This isn’t the first time that Blanchard had anything done.

Just months after her prison release, Blanchard stated that she was undergoing rhinoplasty to change the shape and appearance of her nose.

“I’m going through a personal transformation journey currently, and that includes a physical one, too,” she said. “Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.”

Blanchard followed up by stating the procedure “went great.”

“I come in and out of sleep,” she continued. “I was in pain at first,t but I am on pain medicine.”

Blanchard later explained why she decided to undergo the procedure to begin with.

“I wanted to do it for myself, my self-esteem, what would make me feel beautiful about myself,” she said.

However, she later admitted that she struggled with the recovery.

“Oh, gosh. I wish someone would have told me how much pain it was,” she told E! News. “But I’m very proud of my new nose. I love my new nose.”

She went on to add, “I love my new look. You know, I definitely [think] the blonde gave me a little bit of an ego boost. Blonds have more fun.”