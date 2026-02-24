jason-aldean-slams-zach-bryan

Just after Zach Bryan made headlines over his criticism of Turning Point USA’s “All-American Halftime Show,” fellow country singer Jason Aldean had a subtle response to the situation.

Videos by Suggest

Bryan took aim at “All-American Halftime Show” performer Brantley Gilbert by posting a videoof himself and Harley Carmichael singing a parody of Gilbert’s song “Dirt Road Anthem,” which Aldean previously covered.

“Chili on a hot dog, talkin’ ’bout chili on a hot dog,” Bryan sang.

Gilbert seemed to have a good laugh at the parody and stitched the performance to him eating a hot dog.

“@zachlanebryan, you can climb all the fences you want, you’re not getting my chili dog,” Gilbert responded on Instagram, referring to a video of Bryan climbing a fence during an argument with country musician Gavin Adcock.

Aldean took to the comment section of Gilbert’s post. “Best song I’ve heard from that guy,” he wrote.

Zach Bryan Previously Roasted Brantley Gilbert and Other ‘All-American Halftime Show’ Performers

Right before the social media posting, Bryan, along with fellow country singer Kacey Musgraves, called out Brantley Gilbert and others who performed at the “All-American Halftime Show” in protest against Bad Bunny headlining the NFL Super Bowl Halftime Show.

In an Instagram Story post, Bryan shared a photo of his friends watching the Turning Point USA halftime show while pretending not to watch Bad Bunny.

“What kid rock actually thinks is happening across America,” Bryan wrote.

He then shared a follower’s response. “wtf happens to you? Boy you turned into a Hollywood sell out b—- real quick. You were my favorite artist. Now you are nothing but another dumba– out of touch elitist. S— happens real quick homie.”

“I don’t care what side you’re on,” Bryan responded. “A bunch of adults throwing temper tantrums and their own halftime show is embarrassing as hell and the most cringe s— on the planet.”

Meanwhile, Musgraves wrote, “Well. That made me feel more proudly American than anything Kid Rock has ever done.”

Those who performed at the “All-American Halftime Show” were Gilbert, Kid Rock, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett.