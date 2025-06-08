Jared Leto Accused of Misconduct By Multiple Women

More than half a dozen women have allegedly come forward to accuse actor and musician Jared Leto of misconduct.

Videos by Suggest

Approximately nine women have spoken out, telling Air Mail that Leto was inappropriate towards them. Some of the women even claimed they were underage when he approached them.

“It’s been an open secret for a long time,” one of the alleged victims said.

Air Mail included Laura La Rue in the story. She recalled meeting Leto at an animal rights benefit in 2008 when she was 16. They then connected over email, and he invited her to his studio.

La Rue recalled him allegedly “flirting” with her while she was at the studio in April 2009.

A representative for Leto confirmed to Air Mail that the “communications contained nothing sexual or inappropriate.” La Rue later applied to work as Leto’s personal assistant. The rep noted that this “further underscoring the absence of anything inappropriate in any in any of their interactions.”

However, La Rue has denied applying for the position and alleged that Leto walked out of a room nude “like it was normal” when she was 17.

“I thought maybe this was just what adult men do,” she explained.

Another Alleged Victim Said Jared Leto Approached Her When She Was 16

Another woman came forward and said she was approached by Leto in 2008 at Urth Caffé in Los Angeles and “got” her number. She was 16 at the time.

Days later, Leto contacted her in the middle of the night, using the “weirdest, grossest voice.” She pointed out that she didn’t know if he was on drugs. Leto allegedly continued to call her in the early mornings for three weeks after she turned down an invitation to attend a party with him.

“And the conversations turned sexual,” she explained. “He’d ask things like, ‘Have you ever had a boyfriend? Have you s—ed a d–?”

The woman also said, “He changed – his voice, the way he talked. It scared me. That was the first time I thought, ‘Oh my God, that’s not just in movies.'”

Meanwhile, a woman reported being asked uncomfortable questions by Leto during a visit to his home. She was 18.

“He suddenly pulled out his p—- and started master—ing,” she alleged.

Leto’s rep has denied all allegations.