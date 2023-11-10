Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building, Announces 30 Seconds To Mars Tour

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto has made history by becoming the first person to climb to the top of New York City’s iconic Empire State Building. The daring climb, reaching 1,200 feet, was undertaken by Leto in support of Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming Seasons World Tour 2024.

In an exclusive interview with Today after his climb, the 51-year-old frontman expressed his excitement about the achievement. “I made it, I’m alive, I made it to the top,” said Leto. “I was just saying I saw my mother in the window of the 80th floor, and that was a nice surprise.”

Jared Leto @JaredLeto joins TODAY in an exclusive interview right after he climbed part of the outside of the Empire State Building @EmpireStateBldg!



The actor and singer spoke about his journey and shared an announcement from his band Thirty Seconds to Mars @30SECONDSTOMARS. pic.twitter.com/8x0lMSBgqj — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 9, 2023

Leto, known for his adventurous spirit, emphasized the significance of the climb, revealing his deep connection with New York City since childhood. “It’s incredible, to watch the sun rise overlooking the city that’s meant so much to me ever since I was a kid,” he shared. “New York’s been the place you went to make your dreams come true. And as a young kid, I wanted to be an artist, and New York was the place that you came to be an artist, and the Empire State Building was always that symbol for me.”

The actor, with bloody hands as evidence of the challenging climb, explained his fascination with the Empire State Building. “I always had a fascination with the Empire State Building. I love to climb,” he said.

The climb had a special purpose for Leto, who used the moment to promote Thirty Seconds to Mars’ upcoming world tour in support of their latest album, It’s The End Of the World But It’s a Beautiful Thing. “We’re launching a world tour,” he announced. “Thirty Seconds to Mars is back on the road. It was in celebration of the tour and doing those things that you aspire to do.”

Despite the celebratory mood, Leto admitted the historic climb was more challenging than he anticipated. “I was more excited than nervous, to tell you the truth,” he shared. “But I have to be honest, it was very, very hard. It was a lot harder than I thought it would be. Just the endurance that it took, the stamina that it took, it was very sharp.”

Looking ahead, Leto humorously shared his plans for the next climb: “You climb right into bed.”

Thirty Seconds to Mars’ Seasons World Tour 2024, featuring Jared and Shannon Leto, is scheduled to kick off in Latin America on March 15, with subsequent stops in Europe and North America starting July 26. The tour is set to conclude in New Zealand on Sept. 19.