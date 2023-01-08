January 8-14 Horoscope: Inner Vs. Outer Self

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, a waning gibbous Moon flies through the final Zodiac Houses, opposing several celestial bodies along the way. The week begins with the Moon facing off with the Sun, and this continues throughout the week with Venus, Saturn, and Jupiter.

Celestial oppositions suggest a need for balance between our emotions and the external world—love, money, success. Saturn indicates a challenge but not necessarily a stalemate. Meanwhile, environmentally conscious Makemake turns retrograde on Saturday, marking a mental shift toward activism and naturalism.

How will your sign fare this week?

Choose Your Sign Aries Taurus Gemini Cancer Leo Virgo Libra Scorpio Sagittarius Capricorn Aquarius Pisces

Enjoying good fortune by oneself is alright. But you might be surprised how exponentially that joy multiplies when you turn this prosperity outward. Indeed, there is a way to be helpful without sacrificing or martyring yourself in the process, Aries. Don’t let your pride convince you otherwise.

Navigating down this path might feel rocky—even awkward—at first. However, with more practice, the process will feel more natural. Consider those who helped you along your own journey. Now, it’s time to step into that supporting role yourself.

Don’t let your stubborn streak make you lose sight of the fact that other people believe in their positions and values just as strongly as you do yours. And in the end, neither you nor those around you are exempt from respecting the other’s viewpoints.

The stars urge you to work on remaining flexible and open-minded this week. You don’t have to completely upend your life as you know it. Still, a little change might do more good than you realize. Take a vacation from your comfort zone, Taurus.

Confrontation with those closest to us always seems to sting the worst, doesn’t it? Indeed, the intense vulnerability can be too much to handle at times, and we might feel inclined to retreat to our hidey holes. The cosmos implore you to resist this urge, Gemini.

While this might be more uncomfortable than other confrontations, it’s also more forgiving. Your loved ones are already aware of your flaws. And guess what? They have theirs. Allow them to extend the same grace and patience you offer so freely for them.

RELATED: Your Most Toxic (And Non) Qualities, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Don’t underestimate the ability of our platonic relationships to affect our daily lives. We often prioritize our romantic bonds, but they aren’t the only ones worth paying attention to, Cancer. Navigating this type of intimacy can be difficult. Still, the stars urge you to try.

And of course, this notion has a positive and negative side. While it’s important to spend time and energy reinforcing your relationships, it’s equally as crucial to know when to walk away. Ignoring your emotions won’t make them any less messy.

Just because something or someone used to work for you in the past doesn’t mean it will always be that way. As comfortable as staying the same might feel, is it really worth the consequences of stagnancy? Surely, someone as proud as you understands the need for evolution.

Take some time this week to determine what is and isn’t working for you. What obligations or relationships are draining you mentally, physically, or financially? Where can you make changes to promote your mental and emotional wellness?

Evolution in any form isn’t always a comfortable process, Virgo. The silver lining of this temporary discomfort is the wisdom and prosperity waiting for you on the other side. Try to trust the process as best you can.

If it helps to rely on those around you, then don’t be afraid to do so. Just because you’re used to being the helper doesn’t mean you aren’t allowed to be on the receiving end every now and then. Your future self will be grateful that you stuck this out.

Sometimes, healthy confrontation is what a friendship needs to evolve from a casual acquaintanceship to a deep, long-lasting bond. While your social instincts are usually very keen, this doesn’t seem to be what your connection needs right now.

Don’t let your insecurities convince you there is no way to hold someone accountable within a greater context of love and respect. It might help to imagine the other person as yourself. How would you want to be treated? Forgiven? Try starting there, Libra.

New year, new you, new ideas—the stars are aligning in your favor for a significant transformation. Now is the time to start looking at the bigger picture, Scorpio. What’s the distance between where you are now and where you want to be?

Despite what your insecurities are trying to tell you, it’s never too late to change. You aren’t beholden to the person you were at any point in your past. As long as your intentions are good-hearted, you shouldn’t feel embarrassed or ashamed for needing a change.

Your trials and tribulations are finally starting to pay off, Sag—but don’t get too comfortable. Indeed, there is still work to be done. Your next task is to release the burdens that are weighing you down so that you can get off this current plateau.

If you don’t know what these burdens are, don’t fret. A realization later in the week will reveal what this baggage is more clearly. Steel yourself for the possibility of the universe surprising you—the cosmos’ path for us rarely follows our preconceived plans.

RELATED: Well, Actually, These 4 Zodiac Signs Are The Biggest Know-It-Alls

Interpersonal conflict can feel much greater when it’s in the public eye, but try to keep your focus on the root issue. When it comes down to it, this is a problem between you and one another person. Everything else is merely a distraction.

Once you cut through the clutter, the solutions will likely seem more obvious. With Mercury retrograde moving backward under your sign all week, it’s even more critical that you don’t leave room for doublespeak or misinterpretation. Speak directly and clearly.

Just because something is exciting doesn’t mean it’s always worth pursuing, Aquarius. Not all that glitters is gold. Be wary of the mirage that novelty can create when you’re deep in a desert of familiarity and normalcy.

This week, the stars implore you to consider your relationships carefully. Are you keeping these people or habits around because they benefit you? Or is it the allure of rebellion and newness that is attracting you? It’s critical that you answer this honestly.

It isn’t your job to sit with the negative emotions that others project onto you, Pisces. On the contrary, you have the right to advocate for yourself in all forms: mentally, physically, emotionally, or otherwise.

Indeed, you have the power to guarantee that your body and mind are always spoken and accounted for. But it requires some work on your part. This week, pay close attention to your internal compass. How do you feel? How is your body reacting? This intuition will lead you in the right direction.

More From Suggest