January 30-February 5 Horoscope: Aquarius Pushes, Mercury Pulls

Aquarius season is now in full swing! Revel in its creative, esoteric energy. But be cautious: swimming against the tide requires immense strength. It’s important to let the waters help guide you with their natural push and pull.

Meanwhile, Mercury retrograde is still causing its fair share of communication and travel errors. Aquarius wants us to cross the road, but Mercury reminds us why we should look both ways first.

How will your sign fare in the cosmic mix this week?

Aries

March 20 – April 19

There’s no denying that our past pain offers transformative power. The critical question for you this week is, how will you let this power change you? Will it propel you or anchor your growth?

A good way to guarantee the former is to practice empathy. If you navigate your life through the lens of past hurt, you risk missing out on deep, vulnerable connections with others. There is no intimacy without trust, no matter how much you’d like to convince yourself otherwise.

Approach conflict with contemplation this week. How is your hindsight limiting your foresight?

Taurus

April 19 – May 20

Just because something can take work doesn’t mean it should. You’re used to putting your head down and pushing forward. But how accustomed are you to knowing when to call it quits?

Your desire to keep your life as grounded as possible is an admirable one. But you don’t need to sacrifice your well-being to make that happen. Which of your needs are you ignoring for the sake of love, your career, or finances?

A little shake-up to your routine might not be comfortable at first. Still, would you rather thrive in your life or merely tolerate it?

Gemini

May 20 – June 21

You carry failure with you like a small, invisible, heavy badge of dishonor. How much easier could you go through life if you perceived these “shortcomings” as open doors, not closed ones?

Sometimes the wrong has to usher in the right. A minor miscommunication can highlight a larger problem. Similarly, the end of one chapter might be necessary for another to begin. You are undoubtedly adaptable, but what’s the point of adapting to something that doesn’t serve you?

Try shifting your perspective this week. Could this setback actually be saving you?

Cancer

June 21 – July 22

You’re the first to notice a shift in the tide, but you’re often the last to act on it. Because the Moon controls you, you’re used to chronic flux that matches its cyclical nature.

However, this level of uneasiness and instability is enough to merit your concern. Granted, you might find the problem was smaller than you thought. The only way you’ll find out is by gritting your teeth and dealing with temporary conflict.

These periods of discomfort offer the best opportunities to grow and heal. Once you get back into calmer waters, you’ll be glad you listened to your gut.

Leo

July 22 – August 22

Be careful not to conflate inspiring others with holding sway over them. You might dazzle and awe those around you, but your power stops where their free will begins.

Just because someone looks to you for inspiration doesn’t mean they’ll do what you would have done. More often than not, they absolutely won’t. Getting offended by that speaks more to your ego than their character. Did you really want to help, or did you just want to be at the center of the action?

People are free to make their own decisions, and most importantly, their own mistakes–yourself included, Leo.

Virgo

August 22 – September 22

For someone as detail-oriented as you are, you often struggle to see the big picture. You get caught up on minor snags, which ultimately lead to larger struggles further down the road.

Tunnel vision ruins our ability to glean information from our interactions. Instead, we only comprehend what we feel–reality and logic be damned. This ultimately leads to repeated conflict with no proper solution.

Take some time this week to review problem areas pragmatically. Just like a garden weed, you’ll have to find and get rid of the actual root if you ever want to see any progress.

Libra

September 22 – October 23

Bottling your emotions only creates an internal pressure cooker. Eventually, the top is bound to blow, leaving you and those around you at the mercy of every high-impact emotion.

Our outbursts hold more weight as Mercury flies in retrograde near your ruling planet, Venus. Communication is already on the fritz. Messy, emotional ways of expressing yourself will only exacerbate the problem. Thanks to nearby Pluto, these issues could have long-lasting, subconscious effects.

To avoid unnecessary drama, speak thoughtfully this week. Don’t give others the room to misinterpret your words. Communicate clearly and directly.

Scorpio

October 23 – November 22

It’s easy to cling to what’s familiar even when it’s unhealthy. This is especially true of ourselves. We create protective shells through our personas. But what happens when you grow out of the shell you built?

You can either cram yourself down into it or brave the outside world in search of a new one. Scorpio, your shell has always been riddled with spikes and burrs. And all of that hardware is starting to get in the way of meaningful relationships.

Practice being vulnerable this week. It might be more comfortable than you’d think.

Sagittarius

November 22 – December 21

While no major changes are on the horizon this week, expect to enjoy the buoyant comfort of steady success. Don’t underestimate the power of accomplishing minor tasks. Even chugging along is still moving forward.

Revel in this easiness while it’s here. Moreover, don’t look for problems (read: stressors) where there aren’t any. Sometimes, things go smoothly with little effort–don’t rock the boat just to show you did something.

If you need an outlet for your energy this week, try organizing, assessing, and reevaluating your goals. Now would be a good time to finally invest in that journal you’ve been meaning to start.

Capricorn

December 21 – January 20

You’ve been feeling revved up with nowhere to go this week. While you might itch for the next chapter in love, your career, or life in general, be careful of acting recklessly for the sake of action.

Indeed, you know better than most that to move with no purpose is just as bad as not moving at all. You don’t have anything to prove to anyone, so stop trying.

Return to nature this week and meditate on how it reflects in you: the ebb and flow of water, the rising and setting of the sun. Just like nature, we have periods of growth and rest. Now, you should rest.

Aquarius

January 20 – February 18

Making it to the top is sweet, but the journey to get there can be a struggle. Despite taking great strides in your career, you’ve found yourself bored and unfulfilled. The discipline required to reach your goals has made your life unbearably monotonous.

Still, progress doesn’t happen overnight. Rather, it occurs in small–almost invisible–moments. If you took some time to look back on where you once were, you’d realize you’ve come a lot farther than you thought.

Keep your head down, and keep pushing. You’ll enjoy the fruits of your labor soon enough.

Pisces

February 18 – March 19

When life feels wobbly, it helps to reconnect to our roots. Rather than struggling over obstacles, focus your attention elsewhere. If you work on improving your physical and mental wellness, then the rest of the pieces will fall into place.

Nourishment is the name of your game this week, Pisces. Carve out some time to reconnect to your body. Do some yoga, take a long walk, or skip the cardio altogether and give yourself a spa day. For mental well-being, allow yourself to enjoy that which makes you happy.

Rest does not require restriction–in fact, it usually takes a little bit of indulgence to really work.

