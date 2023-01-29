January 29-February 4 Horoscope: Watch For Changes Ahead

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, the cosmos indicate no shortage of turbulent revelations. The week begins with a conjunction between a first-quarter Moon and Uranus under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. Then, it ends with a full Moon in its ruling sign, Cancer, in opposition with Pluto.

These cosmic alignments include many tense, negative aspects—but not all hope is lost. What one might initially expect to be hardships can (and often does) prove to be more valuable as learning experiences. Keep your heart and mind open, moving with the natural ebb and flow of the universe.

How will your sign fare this week?

Despite what your insecurities might be telling you, you are only beholden to your future self—not the one that lives in your past. If new information or revelations lead you to change your mind, then it’s worth considering. You know your needs and wants better than anyone, Aries.

There is no shame in taking stock of your progress and opting for a redirection. In fact, this is a far more productive exercise than reluctantly accepting a reality you aren’t obligated to withstand. The cosmos urge you to follow your heart this week.

You tend to oscillate between periods of indulgence and denial, and right now, you appear to be stuck in the latter. But there is a middle, more comfortable road between these two states of being, Taurus. However, you must be willing to find it for it to appear.

Is your moderation truly warranted? Or are you engaging in some sort of self-punishment for previous luxuries? Not everything has to be all or nothing. The universe never operates within such strict, black-and-white parameters. Thus, neither should you.

You can’t ignore your needs forever, Gemini. Even if your stubborn will manages to put it off for a week or two longer, they will eventually find a way for you to meet them. And that often means unexpected changes to our plans, health, or relationships.

Wouldn’t you rather handle this situation now while you still have some semblance of control? The people who deserve to be in your life won’t mind that you’re prioritizing yourself. Indeed, you should be far warier of those that would mind such an endeavor.

Part of what makes resolving emotions so difficult is the need to look at them dead-on without anything to hide behind. As challenging as this might be, the stars urge you to continue your progress anyway. This moment will pass soon enough, and you’ll be stronger on the other side of it.

Consider the state of your immediate environment. If something feels off at your homebase, how do you expect to feel stable outside of it? The sooner you confront this issue, the sooner you can be relieved of its adverse side effects.

Be wary of projecting your past onto your current situation, Leo. While it might feel as viscerally present as the day it happened, you aren’t actually tied to these previous missteps and offenses like you think you are. If you want to leave them behind, you can.

By all means, hold on to the lessons and insights these experiences provided. But the hurt and shame associated with these events have no place in the present moment. The stars implore you to release these burdens behind. Are you ready to let them go?

Your self-sufficient reputation aside, no one is expecting you to forsake your needs and wants. So, why do you insist on it? The stars urge you to take a closer look at your intentions behind this self-sacrifice. Selfless compassion is one thing, but there’s a strong chance this could be more ego-driven than you’re willing to admit.

You are more than the sum of your productivity, Virgo. As much as you love for others to consider you impressive and inspiring, you can embody both of these qualities by setting an example for loving oneself.

What if the hurt you’ve experienced in your life was meant to strengthen you, not punish you? It certainly doesn’t diminish the intensity of the pain, but it at least offers a light at the end of the tunnel. Believe it or not, you can use this to your advantage, Libra.

Indeed, your experience is not as singularly severe as it might seem from your limited perspective. Others could benefit greatly from your empathy and compassion. Don’t be afraid to lean into these skills a bit harder. They’re more useful than you think.

Getting from one plateau to the next won’t always feel like a surefire thing. On the contrary, life transitions are often shaky and intimidating. Try not to take these feelings as a sign that you’re doing something wrong, and trust that it’s all part of the process.

The stars urge you to give yourself ample grace during this tumultuous time. Pay attention to what your body needs, whether it’s rest, stimulation, or reflection. If you’re unsure where to turn, trial and error is a good place to start. Keep up the good work, Scorpio.

Now that you’ve had some time to acclimate to these new habits or lifestyle choices, your next step is to determine whether it’s something you want to keep. If its benefits (or lack thereof) aren’t readily apparent, then perhaps you need longer to decide.

But if you’re feeling one way or the other about it, the cosmos urge you to act on these inclinations. You can always try again with a new approach. However, beating a dead horse won’t do anybody any good. How can you recalibrate with your life goals?

Your work ethic is certainly admirable. But could there be some form of avoidance at play? From what other obligation or relationship are you hiding by diving so deeply into your other responsibilities? Focusing on one doesn’t negate the existence of the other.

Furthermore, refusal to acknowledge these peripheral dilemmas will ultimately result in them bleeding over into the other, less chaotic parts of your life. You would be wise to tend to the most pressing issues at hand—not the ones that seem to be the easiest.

Events early in the week will reveal what changes you need to enact in your life, and the revelations won’t always be pretty. The stars encourage you to keep an open mind and leave your ego at the door. You must focus your sights on the bigger picture, Aquarius.

While this might mean suffering through some hardships for a while, wouldn’t the subsequent prosperity be worth it? You can’t avoid strife forever. However, you can maintain control over how you react, respond, and grow as a result of it.

Romance is in the air, Pisces. Enjoy it while it’s here, but be careful that you don’t let it misguide you. It’s imperative that you don’t underestimate the effect of the honeymoon phase on our judgment and perception. Keep your needs in mind just as much as the other party’s.

The stars will align at the end of the week to maximize your intuition and communication skills. Be sure to strike while the iron is hot and take this opportunity to nip misunderstandings in the bud. Don’t be afraid to say what’s on your mind.