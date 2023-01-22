January 22-28 Horoscope: Pushing The Status Quo

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, the Sun crosses over from Capricorn to Aquarius as a waxing crescent Moon swings through the 5th House of Pleasure to the 7th House of Relationships. As our ego and emotions get the cosmic signal to move forward, spirits, creativity, and motivation will likely be higher than usual.

Meanwhile, Uranus finally turns direct after a lengthy retrograde period under Taurus in the 8th House of Reincarnation. As this faraway blue planet’s effects start refocusing outward, we might feel more inclined to push back against social boundaries. A nearby conjunction of Venus and Saturn indicates a potential conflict.

Where does your sign fit into the mix this week?

You can’t push your body if it isn’t ready to move forward, Aries. It isn’t always mind over matter. If you’re receiving signals to slow down and rest, then you’d be wise to listen to them. It’s not like this period of time has to be unproductive.

On the contrary, there is plenty you can be doing right now. Consider your next steps and how you might take small, meaningful actions now to make these moves earlier in the near future. Review your intentions. Indeed, you can make significant progress.

You prioritize stability, order, and effort. So, when external forces start to jeopardize any of the three, you tend to take it particularly hard. In this case, you can use your stubborn streak to your advantage. But be sure to wield it wisely, Taurus.

While your propensity for familiarity has been condemned in the past, it also serves to eliminate detrimental ideas or behaviors before they have a chance to stick. Stand firm in your beliefs this week. Don’t be afraid to push back where pushback is needed.

There is a fine line between supporting those around you and sacrificing yourself for the benefit of others. You aren’t required to deplete your resources completely, Gemini. The stars urge you to save some of that energy—be it emotional, mental, or otherwise—for yourself.

The people who deserve to be in your life will want to bolster you in this endeavor, not belittle you. Regardless of your feelings on branching out, this would at least be a useful exercise to determine who in your circle has your best interests in mind.

Planning is always the easy part. The real challenge comes in the proceeding steps—the action, direction, and assertion. And unfortunately, despite how much you’d like to, you won’t be able to outsource this responsibility to anyone else, Cancer.

On the contrary, this is your burden to bear. Take solace in the fact that you’ll come out stronger on the other side of this struggle. Act and speak with love—both for others and yourself—and this trying time will be over before you even realize you’re more than halfway through.

While some individuals are quick to write off your fervor as performative and not creative, you know that isn’t really the case. Your capacity to imagine and transform these visions into reality is virtually unmatched, and another opportunity to do so is fast approaching.

However, the stars warn against jumping the gun too early. Gather your ideas now, so they have ample time to marinate and mature. As unbearable as this anticipation might seem, it will make the final reward all that much sweeter, Leo. Be patient.

Just because you’re used to a certain form of communication doesn’t mean that’s the most effective one. Be careful not to confuse familiarity with efficiency. As uncomfortable as it might feel initially, you have a responsibility to meet people where they’re at—just like they do for you.

Keep your mind open to new ideas and possibilities this week, Virgo. Push through feelings of detachment by grounding yourself with close friends or alone time in a favorite location. You might even enjoy these novel ideas and endeavors better.

How long do you plan on waiting for someone else to take the first step before you realize that the person you’re waiting on could be you? You are just as capable of confronting this dilemma as anyone else, Libra. What’s the harm in trying?

While it might feel like you’re taking a blind leap of faith, you’re not as alone—or endangered—as it seems. Lean on your loved ones, but don’t forget to rely on your own abilities and skills, too. The stars are lining up in your favor.

You’ve undergone a serious internal transformation, and now, the stars implore you to carry these transformations into the outside world. You are more influential than you give yourself credit for, Scorpio. Don’t be so quick to downplay yourself.

People are naturally attracted to your intense energy. Is some of it intimidation? Certainly—but that doesn’t make it any less powerful. Look for those willing to push back the initial trepidation to reveal all the wonderful things you have to offer. Those individuals have earned a spot in your life.

Your experiences don’t just teach you about the people, environment, and world around you. On the contrary, these occurrences teach you plenty about yourself as well. Be sure to look for these educational opportunities as much as the external ones.

Indeed, the stars are suggesting great prosperity lies on your horizon. But you can’t rush it, and you certainly can’t squeeze it down into whatever your imagination wants it to be. You’ll have to let the universe take its time on this one, Sag. Trust the process.

Don’t underestimate the power of accountability in a platonic relationship, Cap. Pushing others to be the best version of themselves is a reasonably admirable endeavor. So long as neither of you crosses definitive boundaries, they should do the same for you.

Just as you would want a friend to keep an open mind when you approach them with advice, try to do the same when the tables are turned. Your self-sufficient streak might bristle at first, but power through this temporary discomfort and listen.

When you spend this long fantasizing about what you think your life will be, it can be inherently disappointing when your true reality sets in. But these differences don’t make them worse, Aquarius. In fact, you could like this path even more than the one you thought you might take.

Regardless of what lies ahead of you, have faith in your ability to solve problems, create new opportunities, and bounce back from failure. Any nagging internal voices trying to convince you otherwise are superficial insecurities. Ignore them.

Are the answers you seek really that elusive? Or could it be that you already know the answers and are unhappy with what they turned out to be? You are yet again at a fork in the road where you can follow the truth or your rose-colored version of the truth.

While both might feel the same at first, only the former will keep you grounded in reality. The longer you give into the temptation of the latter, the more lost you will become. It’s time to come down from the clouds, Pisces.