January 15-21 Horoscope: The Calm After The Storm

Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only.

This week, two nearby planetary retrogrades return direct. The first occurs on the 16th with Mars in the 9th House of Philosophy. Then, Mercury follows suit on the 21st in the 4th House of Home & Family. Because both of these planets are so close, we tend to feel the effects of their directional shifts more tangibly.

Once Mars and Mercury return direct, communication will seem more straightforward, and once-lost motivation will begin to return. While these changes might not happen overnight, you’ll likely notice an increased sense of ease you hadn’t felt in the prior weeks.

How will your sign fare this week?

When you’ve been stuck feeling stagnant for so long, rushing forward at the first sign of movement can be incredibly tempting. However, the stars suggest a gentler approach. The past few weeks have been rough, and you deserve time to recover.

Use this newfound motivation to plan your next steps. Once things start moving again, this preparation will help you navigate the path before you more thoughtfully and skillfully. Remember, Aries: slow and steady will win this race.

You’re not a huge fan of change, so you tend to cling to relationships past their expiration date. After all, if it’s familiar, it can’t be that bad, right? The nagging feeling in the back of your mind disagrees. Your comfort zone isn’t always the safest place to be, Taurus.

Consider expanding your horizons this week. If you’re not ready to shut someone or something out completely, at least try taking a break from it. Try new things, meet new people—whatever it takes to recalibrate.

The fact that you managed to resolve this conflict is undoubtedly admirable. But you shouldn’t let this encourage you to go digging up old fights to try and prolong your success. Take some time to reflect on what you’ve learned from this confrontation.

Chances are, there are takeaways you have yet to discover because you’re still too close to the situation. Time will reveal more than you think, Gemini, but you have to give it time to work its magic.

The universe rarely follows our plans exactly, Cancer. The sooner you come to terms with it, the less disappointment you’ll face on a regular basis. It’s better to learn to go with the flow than to spend your time finding ways to circumvent fate.

The silver lining to this struggle is that now, you have a better idea of what will work because you know with certainty what won’t. Don’t underestimate the value of this type of hindsight. Indeed, it could save you from more trouble ahead.

This conflict is particularly jarring not because it’s notably severe but because it’s occurring in your innermost environment. Don’t confuse the latter with the former, Leo. You’ve handled this situation many times before; it’s only the backdrop that’s different.

Keep your eye on the bigger picture, and try not to get hung up on the minor details. There is a way out of this where both of you remain unfazed, but it will require a bit of nuance to get you there. Have faith in yourself.

You have no problem applying logic to other people’s dilemmas and difficulties. However, you struggle to do the same for yourself. If you were viewing this scenario objectively, how long would it take you to find a suitable solution?

Likely not near as long as it’s taking you to find one for yourself. The stars encourage you to seek the support of your trusted loved ones. This outer perspective can help reorient you to see the forest for the trees—something you’ve helped them with countlessly.

Be wary of getting so caught up in a relationship that you lose sight of reality, Libra. While your big heart lends itself to greater compassion and stronger empathy, it can also lead you toward a path of naivete. Don’t let the rose-colored tint fool you.

You’d be wise to take some time to be with yourself. This doesn’t mean you need to cut ties completely. However, you might benefit from an opportunity to reflect on your situation from the outside.

Entertaining others’ ideas inevitably carries the risk that you’ll have to forgo yours. And as satisfying as being right can feel, is it as satisfying to carry on the illusion once you know you aren’t right after all? Delusion is the all-time inhibitor of growth.

Thus, it’s critical that you analyze your beliefs and values for their nuance, empathy, and insight. Discovering that you’re wrong is nothing to fear, Scorpio. On the contrary, it’s a chance for you to grow and improve—and that’s something to celebrate.

Your fierce curiosity streak has returned like an old friend, and the stars implore you to revel in its return. Indeed, the cosmos are calling you to explore the endeavors that interest you. Pick up that old project you’ve forgotten about, or start something new.

Don’t get hung up on beginnings. Just because it’s the middle of January doesn’t mean that it’s too late to start on your New Year’s resolution. You abide by your own timetable, Sag. You are the navigator of your own course.

Your body isn’t hardwired to endure constant stress, Cap. You need time to rest physically, mentally, and emotionally. This doesn’t have to look like a month-long cruise. On the contrary, it can be as simple as engaging in a small act of self-indulgence.

Give yourself an extra 20 minutes for a relaxing bedtime routine, or take a quick detour to your favorite coffee shop sometime this week. You might be surprised how big of an impact these seemingly small actions can have on your well-being.

A surprising revelation on Monday or Tuesday will continue to produce shockwaves throughout the rest of the week. Be careful not to shut new ideas down too quickly during this time. Keep your mind open to the potential of learning something new.

Later in the week, this might become more of a struggle. Still, the stars urge you to push through. This won’t be anything you can’t handle, but your insecurities might encourage you to jump ship early. Resist the urge, and hold fast.

Few people spend more time lost in their own thoughts than you, Pisces. Use this daydreaming to your advantage. To what idea, problem, or dream do you find your subconscious returning? This could be a sign of a deeper unmet need.

Of course, wading through your psyche freehand can be difficult. You might benefit from drawing, writing, or otherwise expressing your innermost thoughts in a tangible, absorbable way. Don’t be afraid to lean into those daydreams a bit harder this week.