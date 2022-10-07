Jane Fonda Isn’t Letting Cancer Prevent Her From Advocating For Causes She Believes In

Jane Fonda is just as famous for her political activism as she is for her acting abilities. She recently made her first public appearance since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis in September.

Fonda’s Appearance At The Pennsylvania Conference For Women

Fonda took the stage at the 2022 Pennsylvania Conference for Women. According to the organization’s website, the conference is “a non-profit, non-partisan, professional and personal development event for women.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda Opens Up About Regretting Plastic Surgery, Her Attitude On Aging

In addition to Fonda, other big-name speakers at the event include Fonda’s friend and co-star Lily Tomlin, TikTok chef Tabitha Brown, writer and podcast host Aminatou Sow, and Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington. This appearance is just the latest in a long line of events Fonda has planned.

How Fonda Is Balancing Her Cancer Diagnosis With Her Work

A source told People that Fonda is still keeping up with her climate activism, her PAC, and the promotional schedules of “several films” she has coming up. “In true Jane fashion, this is hardly slowing her down,” the source continued. “So far, she has been doing really well with the treatments and is feeling pretty good.”

On September 2, Fonda revealed that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and had already begun chemotherapy. “This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” the actress said. She also shared that she is “handling the treatments quite well” and that she would “not let any of this interfere” with her activist work.

Fonda: ‘We Have To Be An Example’

In a recent interview with the Huffington Post, Fonda discussed what her next moves are concerning her climate activism, including her thoughts on local elections and lithium mining.

“We have to be an example,” she emphasized. “We are one of the leading causes in this country of the climate crisis. Individually, Americans have a larger carbon footprint than any other country. It’s very important, and we haven’t thus far been very good at it. But we have to share funding and technology with the Global South and all developing countries so they can prepare for and mitigate the climate crisis.”

RELATED: How Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Forged An Unlikely 40-Year Friendship

“That’s our role,” she continued. “If we fail at that, we don’t deserve to be a leadership nation.” Fonda has always been dedicated to political causes and helping those in need, and it looks like her recent cancer diagnosis is not slowing her down at all.

More From Suggest