Jane Fonda Lands Her Next Big Movie Role

The legendary Jane Fonda has scored her next film role, and it’s going to be an adaptation of a beloved book.

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According to Deadline, Lionsgate has won a seven-studio bidding war for The Correspondent. The film is an adaptation of the #1 New York Times bestseller by Virginia Evans, with the 88-year-old Fonda set to star and produce.

Virginia Evans’ breakout debut, The Correspondent, was published by Crown last April. It spent 19 weeks on the New York Times Best Sellers list and sold over a million copies.

‘The Correspondent’ Seems Tailor-Made for Jane Fonda

In a part that seems destined to be played by Fonda, the story focuses on Sybil Van Antwerp, a witty and opinionated retired lawyer. Sybil uses letter writing to make sense of a complex world. When a surprising letter from her past appears, she must face a long-hidden chapter of grief and regret.

Cat Vasko (Marvel’s Secret Invasion) will write the screenplay and executive produce alongside the book’s author, Virginia Evans.

“We could not be more honored that Virginia, Jane, and Cat have chosen us to be their studio partner on this project,” Lionsgate Motion Picture Group President Erin Westerman gushed.

“This book spoke to so many people on our team who found Sybil’s story and character deeply moving, and we believe Jane, Virginia, and Cat responded to the genuine enthusiasm and personal touch that we bring,” Westerman continued. “And there’s no one better to shepherd the project than our friend Todd Lieberman at Hidden Pictures, who, alongside his colleague Carly Elter, produced another successful book-to-screen adaptation in The Housemaid. This is a perfect team—we’re thrilled to have won the trust of all—and we can’t wait to get started.”

“This book is a phenomenon,” Lieberman added. “To be invited in alongside the legend Jane Fonda, with my Lionsgate partners and Cat, is a thrilling honor—and we all can’t wait to have moviegoers experience the same catharsis that so many book readers already have.”

Meanwhile, Fonda’s recent credits include 80 for Brady, Book Club: The Next Chapter, and the DreamWorks animated film Ruby Gillman: Teenage Kraken.