Jane Fonda Gets Very Real About Death And Being In Her 80s

Jane Fonda has been a “reluctant icon” for decades. She became famous on the big screen in the 1960s while also becoming a political and social justice advocate. Plus who can forget her teased hair, sequined leotards worn with a belt, and pantyhose paired with leg warmers in her classic ’80s workout videos?

Now 84 years old, the multiple award winner isn’t letting age stop her. She’s still starring in movies while promoting human rights and environmentalism off screen. Her new sports comedy, 80 for Brady, will be released early next year. However, Fonda knows that time isn’t on her side.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Fonda got real about being in her 80s. As the film icon reflected on her age, she shared, “When you get to be my age, you better be aware of the amount of time that is behind you as opposed to in front of you. I mean, that’s just realistic.”

Although the film icon is certainly aware of her age, she’s not letting a number dictate how she lives. “I’m not afraid of going,” Fonda remarked. “I’ve had a great life. Not that I want to go, but I’m aware that it’s going to be sooner rather than later.”

‘When You’re Almost 85 The Mantra is “Slow”’

Known for her ’80s workout videos, the question on everyone’s mind is does Fonda still exercise? “Yep, Jane Fonda still works out,” she admitted. However, the actress shared how her fitness routine looks different than it did over 30 years ago.

After having shoulder surgery, the actress no longer uses her retro workout videos. Fonda shared, “What’s important is to keep moving, to keep yourself flexible, to keep building strength.”

Her Climate Change Work Will Continue Until She Drops

As she continues to age, Fonda thinks more about the legacy she wants to leave behind. Although she’s had an astonishing 60-year acting career, the icon is more concerned about her family and climate change. As for what she wants to accomplish in the next few years, Fonda remarked, “See my grandkids get old enough that I go out knowing they’re going to be ok. That would be important. But my work on the climate is going to be, I’ll be doing that until I drop.”

Even though Fonda was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, she’s not letting chemotherapy get in the way of her advocacy. In fact,Fonda admitted, “The week that I get chemo is challenging. You get tired. But then after that week, it’s great. I’ve been traveling, campaigning with climate candidates.”

She doesn’t want her advocacy work to be done in vain. As a celebrity, Fonda realizes she has a platform and uses her fame to inspire others to care about the climate. The actress also encourages other celebrities to collaborate on important issues. As she said, “For better or worse, celebrities bring attention to a subject matter. I’m not going to be around for much longer. And we need to get celebrities involved in this issue so they can help keep it going.”

