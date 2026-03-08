Jamie Lee Curtis Thought ‘Freaky Friday’ Would Be The Peak Of Her Career

Actor Jamie Lee Curtis once believed her decades-long Hollywood career might be nearing its end after starring in the 2003 Disney comedy Freaky Friday.

Curtis, now 67, recently reflected on that period while speaking with Page Six at the premiere of the upcoming series Scarpetta. She said that when Freaky Friday debuted, she thought the film might serve as a fitting final chapter for her acting career.

The body-swap comedy paired Curtis with Lindsay Lohan and became a popular hit with audiences. In the film, Curtis played Tess Coleman, a strict mother who magically swaps bodies with her rebellious teenage daughter, portrayed by Lohan.

Despite the film’s success, Curtis said she believed her opportunities in Hollywood would shrink as she entered her 40s. She explained that she assumed the industry would lose interest in her because of her age and appearance, noting she had gray hair and was a little “chubby.”

Jamie Lee Curtis Thought Hollywood Would Soon Be Done With Her

Curtis also pointed to the long-standing ageism and sexism she has observed in the entertainment business. As the daughter of two major Hollywood stars, Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, she said she had witnessed how the industry can eventually move on from even the most famous actors.

“I’m a practical person,” Curtis said, explaining that she understood how quickly careers could fade in Hollywood.

Her outlook changed years later when she regained control over her professional choices. Curtis said the turning point came when she reprised her iconic role as Laurie Strode in the 2018 revival of the horror franchise Halloween.

The renewed momentum ultimately led to one of the biggest milestones of her career. In 2023, Curtis won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once, decades after first gaining fame as a “scream queen” in horror films.

Curtis has continued to remain active in film and television. She also reunited with Lohan to reprise her role as Tess Coleman in the sequel Freakier Friday, returning to the franchise more than two decades after the original movie premiered.