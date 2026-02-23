Jamie Foxx Slams Tourettes Activist Who Said The N-Word BAFTAs

Jamie Foxx slams Tourette’s activist John Davidson after he shouted the N-Word during the BAFTAs.

On February 22, John Davidson yelled the N-Word at the BAFTAs while Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were on stage. Davidson has Tourette’s and was behind the true-story 2025 movie I Swear that highlights the life of someone with Tourette’s Syndrome.

Everyone knows that those with Tourette’s syndrome has no control over the ticks they have, be it verbal or physical. However, Jamie Foxx believes there was intent behind John Davidson’s slur. Many online have echoed his views.

The Neighborhood Talk uploaded both the video of Davidson saying the slur and Jamie Foxx’s statement about it.

Jamie Foxx called the act “unacceptable.”

“Nah, he meant that s–t,” Jamie Foxx said. “Out of all the words, you could’ve said Tourette’s makes you say that?”

Many others agree with Jamie Foxx. They called out the timing of Davidson’s tic and believe that his Tourette’s is simply what he had in his mind. Some defended Davidson, however, claiming that those with Tourette’s syndrome don’t mean or want to say the words they’re forced to.

The BBC Apologized For John Davidson’s Outburst

John Davidson left the BAFTAs of his own accord, and the BBC apologized for what he said.

Alan Cummings addressed the moment, saying, “You may have heard some strong and offensive language tonight.”

“If you have seen the film I Swear, you will know that film is about the experience of a person with Tourette syndrome,” he continued. “Tourette syndrome is a disability and the tics you have heard tonight are involuntary, which means the person who has Tourette syndrome has no control over their language. We apologise if you were offended.”

People have also condemned the BBC for not censoring the slur. The BAFTAs had a 2-hour delay, which provided the BBC plenty of time to deal with the slur. As they allegedly cut out someone saying a pro-Palestinian message, many believe there is no excuse for them to have left the slur in.