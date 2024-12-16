jamie-foxx-breaks-silence-on-bloody-birthday-incident

After Jamie Foxx’s birthday incident, which led him to have to get stitches, the actor is sending thanks to his supportive fans.

While Foxx was out for his birthday dinner this weekend, someone apparently “threw a glass that hit him in the mouth.” According to People and the actor’s reps, he is currently “recovering” from the injury.

On Sunday, Foxx spoke out about the incident in an Instagram post saying, “The devil is busy… but I’m too blessed to be stressed.”

“The devil is a lie,” Foxx wrote in the caption. “Can’t win here. thank you to everybody that pray and check on me. When your light is shining bright… they try to bring you darkness. But they don’t know that you’re built for it… the lights have been shining bright…”

He continued, “And huge thank yous to everyone that have watched and been inspired by What Had Happened Was … number 1 on @netflix if you haven’t checked it out please go check it out it’s from my heart and my soul.”

Fans commented on the post with their support and well wishes. One person wrote,”Great job on the show, Jamie! Such a strong journey I was very inspired. Keep pushing 🙌🔥”.

Celebs, such as Fat Joe, commented as well saying, “Mannnnn keep your head ip my brother we love you ♥️ “.

Jamie Foxx’s Spokesperson Speaks Out About The Incident

According to People, Foxx’s birthday dinner was held at Mr. Chow’s in Beverly Hills, California. His daughters, Corinne and Anelise, were also in attendance, along with ex Kristin Grannis. A spokesperson for the actor said that “someone from another table” threw the glass in his direction causing him to have to get stitches.

People also reported that the Beverly Hills Police Department was called to the restaurant on Friday night around 10 p.m. “Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded,” the police department reported. “Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties.”

They added, “The BHPD conducted a preliminary investigation and completed a report documenting the battery. No arrests were made.”