James Bond Legend Dead at 103: RIP to Joe Caroff

Joe Caroff, the visionary designer behind the iconic 007 logo of the James Bond franchise, has died.

Caroff’s passing was confirmed on Sunday by his sons, Peter and Michael, to The New York Times. He died peacefully in hospice care, just one day shy of his 104th birthday on Monday, August 18.

A renowned graphic designer for films, Caroff is best remembered for creating the iconic 007 logo for the James Bond franchise. This design, with a pistol barrel integrated into the number seven to form a gun, is iconic to the series and instantly recognized by Bond fans. Over the years, the logo has transcended its cinematic origins, appearing in a variety of media, including James Bond novels and video games.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Caroff created some of Hollywood’s most memorable posters, including West Side Story, Last Tango in Paris, Manhattan, Cabaret, Rollerball, and A Hard Day’s Night. The West Side Story poster is often mistakenly credited to Saul Bass, who designed the film’s animated opening sequence.

Caroff also designed the opening title sequences for several beloved films between the 1970s and 1980s. These include Richard Attenborough’s A Bridge Too Far (1977), Volker Schlöndorff’s Death Of A Salesman (1985), Gene Saks’ Brighton Beach Memoirs (1986)

He famously designed the opening credits for Martin Scorsese’s controversial The Last Temptation of Christ (1988), which pulled back to reveal a crown of thorns.

Joe Caroff was Paid $300 to Design the 007 Logo

Despite creating one of the most recognizable logos in pop culture, Joe Caroff was paid $300 for the James Bond logo in 1963 without royalties, which was typical at the time. He also was not credited in the films or given residuals for the merchandise sold over the past 60 years.

A sculpture of the famous 007 logo, with Union Jack colors, in Leicester Square. (Photo by Vuk Valcic/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Back in 2021, Caroff said he didn’t mind missing out on residuals since the logo boosted his visibility and led to more commissions.

Joe Caroff’s impressive poster portfolio also features designs for several Woody Allen films as well as iconic movies like A Fistful of Dollars, For a Few Dollars More, Tell Me That You Love Me, Junie Moon, and Too Late the Hero.

After more than 50 years without recognition from the Bond producers, Caroff was honored on his 100th birthday with a special gift: an Omega watch engraved with the iconic 007 logo, presented by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.

Caroff retired in 2006 to focus on his paintings. His wife passed away earlier this year at the age of 101.