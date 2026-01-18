James Bond Fans Get Disappointing Update on New Project

It’s been just over four years since the last James Bond film released. So fans of the spy franchise are itching to get their hands on the next product, 007: First Light. However, the video game has just received a disappointing update that, strangely, the fans aren’t too upset about.

007: First Light is an upcoming video game where fans will get to play as James Bond on an original mission inspired by the novels, novellas, and films. In 007: First Light, players embark on James Bond’s first mission. One he must complete to earn his License to Kill.

The game, being developed by IO Interactive, was announced in November 2020. It was originally set to release on March 27, however, a recent Instagram post has presented some bad news.

“Hello everyone,” the post began. “we have decided to move the game’s release by two months, to the 27th of May 2026.”

In this day and age, release delays and postponements are almost expected. I can’t remember the last time a big game like 007: First Light was released on the original date working as intended.

Fans React Mostly Positively To James Bond Game Delay

Reactions to the news are split between the exasperated expectation of a delay and the hopeful fans who are grateful the developers are allowing the game more time to be completed.

“I’m not even mad , delays are a good thing it can help make the product better , I still can’t wait to play,” one wrote.

“At least its two months, not an entire year like our famous friend,” compared another, referencing the huge delays the highly-anticipated video game sequel Grand Theft Auto VI has undergone.

“That’s fine! I rather play a finished game then an unfinished game [sic],” supported one more.

IO Interactive elaborated that the game is fully playable at this stage. However, an extra couple of months will allow them to “further polish and refine the experience.”

“We sincerely appreciate the patience and continued support we’ve received ever since we revealed the game.”

Let’s just hope this is the only delay the game will face. Fans are typically not so friendly the second time around.