james-bond-director-lee-tamahori-dead-at-75.

Lee Tamahori, the New Zealand director of the James Bond film Die Another Day and Once Were Warriors, has passed away.

The 75-year-old died peacefully at home, surrounded by family, according to a statement provided to local broadcaster RNZ. He had been living with Parkinson’s disease.

“His legacy endures with his whānau, his mokopuna, every filmmaker he inspired, every boundary he broke, and every story he told with his genius eye and honest heart,” the statement read. “A charismatic leader and fierce creative spirit, Lee championed Māori talent both on and off screen. He ultimately returned home to tell stories grounded in whakapapa and identity, with Mahana and his latest film, The Convert, reaffirming his deep connection to Aotearoa. We’ve lost an immense creative spirit.”

Born Warren Lee Tamahori in Wellington, New Zealand, in 1950, he is considered one of the country’s greatest directors and a champion of Māori values and talent.

He entered the film industry in the late 1970s. His breakthrough came with his feature directorial debut, Once Were Warriors, in 1994.

This film explored the negative effects of New Zealand’s colonization on the Māori people. It starred Rena Owen, Temuera Morrison, and Cliff Curtis, and realistically depicted Māori life.

Lee Tamahori Finds Success in Hollywood

Once Were Warriors earned numerous accolades, including the New Zealand Film Award for Best Director, launching Tamahori into international prominence. Per IMDb, he then directed Mulholland Falls, The Edge, and Along Came a Spider before helming the James Bond film Die Another Day, starring Pierce Brosnan.

Lee Tamahori alongside Halle Berry and James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan in 2002. (Photo by Laurent Zabulon/WireImage)

The film found success in Hollywood and marked Brosnan’s final appearance as the British MI6 agent. Tamahori directed six more films before his death.

He is survived by his longtime partner Justine, his children Sam, Max, Meka, and Tané, his daughters-in-law Casey (currently expecting) and Meri, his adored mokopuna (grandchild) Cora Lee, and his whānau (extended family).