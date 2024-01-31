Jake Gyllenhaal Reportedly Derailed $30M Film With Bizarre Behavior

Although Jake Gyllenhaal was set to start filming his survival drama Suddenly, the $30 million production was shut down due to the key actor’s alleged actions on set.

According to France’s Technikart Magazine, Gyllenhaal, who was also a producer, quickly caused some confusion with his actions after arriving on the Iceland-based set. Among the unusual behavior included constant changes in the script, doing rehearsals in a Pepe Le Pew-like accent, and requesting that the set builders sleep in their car to prevent spreading COVID.

Another weird incident involved Jake Gyllenhaal stripping to his underwear and diving into the freezing ocean. He was heard stating, “When I see the sea, I swim in the sea.”

Someone in production also spoke about Gyllenhaal’s random antics. “For a scene on a boat [Gyllenhaal] sells us the idea that he slaps a fish.”

The film, which was originally set to be filmed in 2021, was going to be directed by Thomas Bidegain. It was also co-written by Valentine Monteil. Jake Gyllenhaal was set to star alongside Vanessa Kirby. Margot Robbie, Ana De Armas, and Jodie Comer were all approached for the role. However, they all passed on the project.

After a matter of days on set, Bidegain admitted to just calling off the project. He told produce Alain Attal the plan. “I’m going to talk to Jake and we agree that there’s no point in persisting,” Bidegain told Attal. “Our visions diverge too much.”

Although Kirby allegedly attempted to purchase the script from Bidegain, the director and producer refused. Bidgeain eventually rewrote the script in French and cast Gilles Lellouche and Melanie Laurent for the lead roles. The film is now titled Suddenly Alone.

Jake Gyllenhaal Is Preparing to Release ‘Roadhouse’ in March

Meanwhile, Jake Gyllenhaal recently shared a behind-the-scenes look at his upcoming film Roadhouse, which is due to hit theaters on Mar. 4.

In the behind-the-scenes images, Gyllenhaal is not only seen with his castmates but also hanging out in an ice bath. “We had an incredible crew on this film,” Jake declared. “And an amazing team capturing images and videos throughout our time in the DR! So much more to come!”

The upcoming film is described as the “high-octane, adrenaline-filled reimaging” of the 1989 flick, which starred the late Patrick Swayze. Gyllenhaal stars at the former UFC fighter, Dalton, who is hired as a bar bouncer at a Florida Keys’ roadhouse.

Roadhouse, which is an Amazon Prime production, is directed by Dough Liman. It also stars Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Joaquim de Almedia, and Lukas Gage.