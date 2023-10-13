Jada Pinkett-Smith Reveals That TuPac Shakur Proposed To Her Back In 1995

The actress is stirring things up with each revelation about her shared history with the late rapper

In a preview of Showtime’s All the Smoke podcast, 52-year-old Jada Pinkett Smith revealed that deceased rapper Tupac Shakur proposed to her while he was serving time for sexual abuse in 1995.

These claims have surfaced not too long after the arrest of suspect and former gang leader Keefe D, nearly 30 years later.

In the interview, the Madagascar voice-actress opened up about why she believes he asked her to marry him and why it was so difficult to write more details about their relationship in her soon-to-be-released book, Worthy.

Jada Pinkett Smith reveals that Tupac proposed to her while he was in jail.



Jada and Tupac met at Baltimore School of the Arts as teenagers. They had a tight bond up until Pac’s death.



Full episode with Jada drops Thursday 10/19 on our YouTube.

“I talk about this in the book, when I go to see him in Rikers. When I wrote about that in the book and when I had to talk about it, speak my words for the audible version of the book, that was probably one of the more painful parts,” Pinkett Smith explained.

“Seeing him there, the condition that he was in and having to leave him there, he was in bad shape,” she continued. “And so, when he asked me to get married, he was at Rikers and I knew at that time that A.) He needed somebody to do time with him, which I was gonna do anyway. You ain’t have to marry me to do that, I’m here.”

Pinkett Smith continues to reveal the rather intimate relationship she had with Shakur, even going as far ascalling him her “one true soulmate” in a recent statement to Rolling Out.

Jada Pinkett on 2Pac being her soulmate: She also says she and Tupac had past lives together.



(🎥 @RollingOut )

Pinkett Smith has been married to Oscar-winning actor, Will Smith since 1997. However, in a recent story, Pinkett Smith revealed that she and him have been separated since 2016.

“Why it fractured? That’s a lot of things,” the Girls Trip actress explained. “I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be.”

Divorce has been a thought, but Pinkett Smith revealed that she simply refuses to take that leap during an interview with Hoda Kotb from Today. She couldn’t go through with it because she “made a promise” that she and Smith would work through their issues no matter what.

“I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever. I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

Her recent antics have also sparked backlash from fans and critics alike, including DJ Funk Flex in this recent story.

“This the worst type of woman!” Flex exclaimed. “Always focused on the old guy! Stay focused on Will! He’s alive and here!”

These comments come after Pinkett Smith has continued to offer her thoughts about Shakur finally getting justice and reveals just how emotionally involved she was with him. She even posted a never-before seen video of them lip synching to Will Smith’s “Parents Just Don’t Understand.”

Moving on, Pinkett Smith said she believe that Tupac Shakur “needed a rock” at the time because of their history together.

“He just wanted to feel that solidified foundation,” Pinkett Smith explains.

The Red Table Talk host also believed that had she said yes to the rapper’s proposal, it more than likely would not have lasted.

“I just think it was the mind state he was in,” Pinkett Smith continued. She shared that his overall demeanor was “starting to shift” in a positive direction before he was incarcerated. “I think that for him, he just felt like, okay, if I can tether myself, it will keep me on a trajectory.”

There seems to be quite a lot going on in the Smith family. With the release of Pinkett Smith’s book on the horizon, we can only imagine what more she has to share.