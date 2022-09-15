‘Bald Is Beautiful’ Jada Pinkett Smith Posts Stunning Selfie To Celebrate Baldness

Jada Pinkett Smith is arguably one of the most famous people with alopecia. The actress has been open about her diagnosis—especially after the most recent Oscars ceremony. Pinkett Smith recently took to Instagram to celebrate herself and others with the same condition.

Pinkett Smith Celebrates Her ‘Brothers And Sisters With No Hair’

“Happy Bald is Beautiful day to all my brothers and sisters with no hair,” Pinkett Smith captioned her selfie. In the photo, the actress is all glammed up, from her bright red lipstick, to the cream silk top she’s wearing.

Her comment section soon filled with heart and heart-eye emojis left by her fans. “Stunning!” one person wrote. Another commented, “Beyond Beautiful.” Someone else wrote, “glowwwwwwww queen!!!!!!!”

Her 2018 Alopecia Diagnosis

Pinkett Smith revealed that she had been diagnosed with alopecia in 2018 during an episode of her Red Table Talk online show. In the episode, the star shared that she was “having trouble with hair loss” and that it was initially “terrifying.”

“I was in the shower one day, and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands, and I was just like, ‘Oh my God, am I going bald?’” she said. “It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking with fear.”

Pinkett Smith underwent “every kind of test” to find the reason for her hair loss. “People said stress. People say, ‘Oh, you have, you do have alopecia,’” the actress concluded. So, what is alopecia?

Alopecia is simply a medical term for hair loss, and covers everything from common balding cases, to losing all hair on the body. The condition might be caused by many factors, including genetic history, existing medical conditions, and stress.

Other Stars With Alopecia

Since her diagnosis, Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia, posting pictures and videos of herself that mention her condition. One video is captioned, “Mama’s gonna have to take it down to the scalp so nobody thinks she got brain surgery or something. Me and this alopecia are going to be friends … period!”

Pinkett Smith might be the most well-known person with alopecia, but there are a few other celebrities who have been open about their condition. Barry star Anthony Carrigan has had alopecia since he was 3 years old, while Viola Davis saw partial hair loss when she was 28. Pinkett Smith’s celebrations of herself and her condition are an inspiration to anyone dealing with similar conditions.

