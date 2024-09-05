jada-pinkett-smith-goes-private-on-instagram-following-cryptic-post-about-relationships

Jada Pinkett Smith dropped some nuggets for her Instagram followers before setting her account to private.

The actress shared a post on Monday that included a photo of text. It read: “A man can CHOOSE to belong to someone. And if he does he is considered noble. A woman is told she MUST belong to someone or she is not worthy.”

Jada Pinkett-Smith Post Cryptic Message

Smith decided to elaborate on her thoughts in the caption. “Even in some of our great religious traditions, the goddess is rendered powerless without her male counterpart. And in others, the spiritual influence of the feminine, of Mother … is not even recognized.”

“We mere mortal women are worthy simply because we exist!” she continued. “And those of us who have cultivated our Queendom within our inner kingdom and have a deep relationship with the Great Supreme. So if we so CHOOSE to bond with someone from this space. We will erect monumental love and give birth to treasures.” The caption concluded, “We need not bond in fear. You … are … greatness. So walk with that this here Monday.”

Actress Goes Dark After Post

Smith has yet to speak about her recent online activities and what it’s all been about. However, it may not be a coincidence that the recent Instagram activities come nearly a year after she opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with her estranged husband Will Smith.

In an interview with PEOPLE she was asked about the state of her marriage. “We’re still figuring it out,” she said. However, she also admitted that they had been separated for six years during the 2022 Academy Awards.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together,” she continued. “So we just got so much deep love for each other. So we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”