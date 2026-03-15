Jack White Suffers Devastating Family Loss

Rock music superstar Jack White announced on Saturday the devastating loss of his mother, Teresa Gillis.

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In a post on Instagram, White shared a photo of his mother on stage with the caption, “Teresa Gillis 1930-2026. Rest in peace with the Lord.”

White reflected on the loss in a separate Instagram post.

“A woman who gave so much of her love, and gave so much of herself, to her family and everyone she met. She prayed for everyone daily. She loved the song ‘Don’t fence me in,’ and loved jigsaw puzzles and good Polish food.

He also wrote, “She smiled and laughed so much, especially in these last few days with her family, who will all miss her dearly. She was the youngest of ten just like me, so we had that special bond together on top of everything else she gave me.

“They really don’t make them like this anymore,” Jack added. “And as George Jones once sang, that tough question lingers, ‘Who’s gonna fill their shoes?’ She was a Saint.”

Teresa’s passing came just 20 years after Jack’s father, Gorman, died. The couple had 10 children, with Jack being the youngest. They also shared more than 19 grandchildren.

White Recently Reflected on a Sweet Conversation He Had With His Mother

White spoke about the hilariously sweet conversation he had with his mother in late January.

“My 95-year-old mother just FaceTimed me from Detroit and said the most hilarious joke,” he wrote in an Instagram post. “She said, ‘They’re saying on the news that you should check on older people during this ice storm, so I thought I’d give you a call.’ I laughed so loud! Love you, Teresa.”

He further pointed out, “She was 45 when she had me.”

Fans praised Teresa, with one writing in the comments, “My mom was 43. Older parents are the best. They know more stuff and take less s—.”

Another fan declared, “Loooove it. Also need this kind of inspiration in my life-became a mom at 42, I pray for at least 50 years with my kid.”