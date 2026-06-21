Jack Osbourne Responds to Backlash Over Him Attending UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

Refusing to put up with the negativity, Jack Osbourne responds to backlash over his decision to attend UFC Freedom 250 at the White House earlier this month.

Videos by Suggest

The former reality TV star took to his YouTube channel to slam critics by telling them to “shut the f—- up.”

“I went to a sporting event. That’s it,” he stated. “I didn’t go and throw my hat into the ring for political office.”

Osbourne further pointed out, “I wasn’t there going to endorse a politician or some kind of, you know, foreign affairs issue. Nothing. I literally went to the White House to go see UFC.”

He also said he had been interested in combat sports, revealing that he had tried taekwondo when he was 6 years old. He then studied Muay Thai in Thailand in his late teens and early 20s and did jiu-jitsu in his 30s.

“I have also attended UFC and PRIDE fights going back to the early 2000s,” he continued. “It is something that has been a part of my life since I can remember.”

Osbourne went on to share that he did receive a personal invitation from the President and CEO of UFC, Dana White. “Of course I would go. Any person out there who would get an invite would have gone.”

He apologized before declaring, “There’s no one I could think of that would have been like, ‘No, I’m not going to that ‘cause I don’t approve of Orange Man’ or whatever the f—.”

Osbourne described the backlash as “ridiculous” before repeating that it was not a political event. “In my eyes, it was not. It was a f—ing fight at the White House. Who gives a s—?”

Jack Also Called Out Fans Who Thought His Late Father Would Disapprove of Him Attending the Event

Meanwhile, Jack spoke out against those who thought his late father, Ozzy, would have disapproved of him attending the event.

“You did not know my father. You did not know where he stood with things,” he stated. “Yes, he wrote a song called ‘War Pigs,’ sure. Anti-war song. He wasn’t anti-UFC. He wasn’t anti-going to an event at the White House.”

Jack then declared, “He was anti-war.”

The ex-MTV star recalled his famous father attending a White House Correspondents’ Dinner while George W. Bush was in office.

“So, shut the f— up, basically,” Jack continued. “To bring my father into this to say he would or wouldn’t’ve approved is completely insane. I simply attended a sporting event for a sport that I have a great amount of respect for and something that’s been a part of my life since I can remember.”

He went on to add, “So, deal with it, and I’m sorry you weren’t invited.”

Other celebrities were reportedly invited to the UFC event at the White House but declined the invitation.