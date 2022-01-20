Does Jack Harlow Have A Girlfriend? All About His Love Life In 2022

For the past two years, Jack Harlow has become a force in the pop culture and rap game, and his humility, charm, and swagger just seem to make him more appealing. Breaking into the scene in 2020 with his number two spot on the Billboard chart, “What’s Poppin,” Harlow was dubbed as the next rapper to watch. Since then, his career and fame have skyrocketed, which naturally means that his fans are thirsty to know more. Who has he dated? What’s his sexual preference? Does he have his eyes on anyone in particular? We’ve dug deep to find out what’s really going on with Harlow’s relationship status and here’s what we know.

Rumors About His Sexuality

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Variety)

Jack Harlow has a certain magnetism about him. He has cloud-like bouncy curls and angelic eyes with a certain relaxed confidence that inexplicably draws you in. Given his secrecy and zip-lipped demeanor about relationships, people have been curious as to who he has dated and if he is dating anyone currently. As for Harlow’s preference, it’s women, but that hasn’t stopped rumors from flying.

After collaborating with gay rapper Lil Nas X for “Industry Baby,” people were speculating that Harlow could possibly be gay or bisexual. In fact, there were people on his team that were against his participation with the controversial artist telling GQ UK, “I had people in my corner that didn’t recommend I do that song, that don’t want to watch that video, you know? But I just realize there is a fundamental difference with how the world is seen by some people. Some people think certain things are wrong. There are some people, at the root level – although they don’t want to hurt any gays; they don’t hate gays – they think it is wrong, whether it’s religion or whatever reason it is. But for me, I have never been this way. Never.”

Despite the possibility of stirring a rumor pot, Harlow admits that it was an absolute honor to work with Lil Nas X for the project. And despite any speculation about his sexuality, he doesn’t seem to be bothered by it one bit. He’s all about the art and having fun in the process.

Harlow’s Rumored Flings

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Sprite)

With Grammy nominations and chart-topping collaborations, it’s only natural that you’d have a line out the door of people who would want to date you. Harlow seemingly would have his pick out of the single-lady pool given his talent, charming personality, and an open mind. But he’s been hush-hush about any potential relationships—both in the past or the present—only letting rumors flutter about the internet with no serious confirmations.

One rumored fling was with social media personality, Addison Rae. The TikTok star rose to fame with dancing videos that she started posting in 2019. Now, with over 86.1 million TikTok followers, her fans are watching her every move. So, when she was spotted with Harlow at the Triller Fight Club boxing match in Atlanta in early 2021, immediate gossip ensued—were they friends or something more? For anyone who had their hopes up for something more, they were sadly disappointed when she tweeted shortly after the event, “I’m single.”

Another short-lived rumor came when Harlow first met and introduced himself to rapper Saweetie on the BET Awards red carpet. A quick video was shot and shared by The Shade Room that seems to show a flirtatious interaction between the two celebs. Harlow approaches the stunningly-dressed Saweetie and she claims that he was shaking and possibly “shooting his shot.” However, it was revealed that when TSR spoke with Harlow later, he was just trying to be nice. “You can’t say hello these days, I guess,” he said, adding, “That’s a friend… That’s a friend vibe.”

Is He Currently Dating Anyone?

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

So, all the rumors and high hopes aside—is Jack Harlow dating anyone or not? As it seems to appear on his social media accounts and through interviews, the rising megastar is still single. Harlow does, however, dream of having something serious and not just flings or hook-ups because of his status.

In October 2021, Harlow shared with GQ, “I love women and dating is good. It’s funny, the bigger you get the more opportunities you have. But, ironically enough, you close up a little as the stakes are higher. So a girl I would have invited back to my hotel three years ago, I wouldn’t do it now.”

If someone does seem to pique Harlow’s interest, though, they better be ready to keep things on the down-low—like, real low. He’s admitted that he’s had women sign an NDA before hanging out—platonic or not. “Our time together is for us. And I present it, like, ‘Hey, listen, if you don’t want to sign this you don’t have to. This is a unique situation. And if you don’t want to do it that’s totally fine, but this is what needs to happen for us to be able to hang out. I just want us to hang out; I don’t want this to be a thing on the internet.'”

He’s a mysterious and intriguing one, that Jack Harlow. If any new relationship status changes arise, we’ll be the first to find out about it.