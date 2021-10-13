J.K. Simmons’ Net Worth: Inside The Actor’s Lucrative Career

J.K. Simmons is one of those familiar faces that seem to be in every movie ever made. While this isn’t actually true, he’s widely recognized for the supporting roles that have led him to win several awards. Simmons is even well-known for being a Farmer’s Insurance representative. You may be surprised to find out how impressive Simmons’ net worth is and how he spends his wealth.

His Prolific And Impressive Career

In his early career, Simmons was a stage actor. His most notable play appearance was in 1991-1992 as Captain Hook in Peter Pan on Broadway. He was also in the 1992 revival of Guys and Dolls on Broadway.

After being on Broadway, Simmons made his transition to on-screen roles. He booked a few minor roles on shows, such as All My Children and Popeye Doyle. Then he caught a big break as Dr. Emil Skoda, a police psychiatrist on Law and Oder. He also played the character on three of the show’s spinoff series.

Although Simmons has been in several small supporting roles, make no mistake, this guy can seriously act. He has numerous award wins and nominations, most notably in the film Whiplash. This role led Simmons to an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor. He also won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture. Simmons has won over fifty different awards for his role in the film. That’s impressive. Pretty much for every nomination he received for Whiplash, he won. Whiplash made $49 million at the box office worldwide with only a $3 million budget.

His Spider-Man Legacy

In 2002, Simmons debuted his character, J. Jonah Jameson, in the first Spider-Man movie alongside Tobey Maguire. Although he isn’t one of the main characters, Simmons managed to bring the heat with his memorable performance. Later, he came back in the same role for Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3. All three films were huge hits at the box office. The trilogy made an insane $2.5 billion, collectively.

After a twelve-year hiatus, fans of the Spider-Man movies were pumped to see that Simmons reprised his role in Spider-Man: Far From Home, as well as in Venom: Let There Be Carnage. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Venom: Let There Be Carnage hit over $100 million in the box office within five days of its release. It made cinematic history by becoming the first sequel during COVID-19 to exceed the opening of the preceding film in the box office.

The Voice We All Know And Love

Simmons has a very recognizable face, but you’ll probably recognize his distinctive voice. Here are some of his top works that feature that crooning baritone for some dough.

Generator Rex: In 2010, Simmons voiced White Knight on Cartoon Network’s Generator Rex. This is credited as Simmons’s debut as a voice actor.

Robot Chicken: From 2011-2018, Simmons was a primetime voice actor on the Adult Swim series Robot Chicken. He voiced several different characters on the show.

Gravity Falls: From 2015-2016 he voiced Ford Pines on the Disney XD series Gravity Falls. Simmons won the BTVA Television Voice Acting Award for Best Male Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role, as well as winning the BTVA People’s Choice Voice Acting Award for Best Male Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role.

Kung-fu Panda 3: Simmons “appeared” in the third installment of Kung-fu Panda as Kai, the main protagonist of the Dreamworks film. He was nominated for a BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award for Best Male Vocal Performance in a Feature Film in a Supporting Role. The film made over $500 million at the box office.

Zootopia: In 2016 Simmons appeared in the Disney hit film Zootopia as Mayor Lionheart. The cast was nominated for a BTVA Feature Film Voice Acting Award for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film. The film was a major box office success, making $1 billion worldwide.

Klaus: In 2019 Simmons starred as Klaus in the Netflix original film, alongside Rashida Jones and Jason Schwartzman. It was Netflix’s first animated film to be nominated for an Academy Award. The movie grossed over $1.1 million in the box office collection. The movie was watched by 40 million households in its first 28 days.

Invincible: In his most recent voice acting role, Simmons plays Omni-Man. The series aired in 2021 on Amazon Prime. It includes a star-packed cast like Sandra Oh and Steven Yeun.

Fun fact: Since 1996, Simmons has voiced the yellow M&M in the brand’s commercials.

J.K. Simmons Is Farmers

“We are Farmers…duh duh duh dun dun” as the famous jingle goes. You may recognize Simmons from his Farmers Insurance commercials. He first started his role as Professor Burke in the ads in 2010. Since then he has had over sixty-five and counting commercial appearances. There’s no doubt that he has made loads of money from these advertisements.

J.K. Simmons’ Net Worth

How much is this Hollywood giant worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, J.K. Simmons is worth $20 million. So, how does Simmons spend his fortune?

In 2009 he and his wife, Michelle Schumacher bought a spacious home in Studio City for $2.5 million. They currently still live in the residence. Simmons is known for flipping properties for profit. The LA Times reported that in 2003 the actor bought and flipped a home for $1.45 million and in 2009, he sold it for $1.58 million, taking home a small profit. In 2016 he bought a home in Del Mar, CA for $3.94 million and sold it for $4.495 million shortly after. In 2019 he purchased an apartment in New York City for $6 million. All of these investments, plus his acting career, it’s easy to say he’s set for life.