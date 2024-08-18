J.D. Vance’s Campaign Plane Makes Emergency Landing Following ‘Malfunction’

Senator J.D. Vance’s campaign plane was forced to make an emergency landing on Friday, August 16. The plane, a Boeing 737 known as “Trump Force Two,” was forced to land moments after taking off in Milwaukee.

Per TMZ, a door-seal malfunction was detected shortly after takeoff. Vance’s campaign representative, Taylor Van Kirk, confirmed the issue with TMZ shortly after.

J.D. Vance’s Campaign Plane Forced to Make Emergency Landing Due to Door Issue

“JD Vance has landed near Cincinnati after a mid-air emergency forced his campaign plane to return to the Milwaukee airport shortly after takeoff,” Chris Cameron wrote on X. “The plane was on the tarmac in Milwaukee for just under an hour.”

JD Vance has landed near Cincinatti after a mid-air emergency forced his campaign plane to return to the Milwaukee airport shortly after takeoff. The plane was on the tarmac in Milwaukee for just under an hour. pic.twitter.com/6y27GC268l — Chris Cameron (@ChrisCameronNYT) August 16, 2024

Another X user, Matt Smith, posted a similar update with video footage of Vance’s plane finally taking off.

“JD Vance’s plane just departed for a second time from Milwaukee headed for Cincinnati after coming back “due to a possible issue with the aircraft,” according to an airport spokesperson. The airport says the plane taxied w/out incident ‘under its own power.'”

JD Vance's plane just departed for a second time from Milwaukee headed for Cincinnati after coming back "due to a possible issue with the aircraft," according to a airport spokesperson. Airport says plane taxied w/out incident "under it's own power" pic.twitter.com/bhPN6juTQ2 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 16, 2024

This is just another incident in what has been a long line of problems for Boeing in 2024. As of now, no one from Boeing has released a statement on the situation.